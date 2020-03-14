Get a QB and gather 2nd rd pick as many any possible

step 1: pick Tua, 2 first is my maximum price if trade up needed.

step 2: somehow getting Tua failed, pick Love/Herbert at 5. i prefer to Love with trade down around 10, but Love might be gone.

step 3: we have 18 and/or 26 after QB sourcing, multiple trade down for 2nd rounds except steals like A. Thomas, Chaisson, Lamb/Jeudy.

step 4: gathering many 1st round talents(Josh Jones/Niang/Jackson, Swift/Dobbins/Tailor, Epenesa, Baun, Ruiz/Biadiaz, Delpit, Queen) with 2nd round picks