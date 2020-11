Get in on the action Phins vs Jets**

We have a lot of great members here, and its been a fun season, and whoever started this trend weeks ago deserves hella praise, but this has been a fun way for us to raise money for the site, in everyone's each own unique way, whatever some are willing to give. Fin Fan in Cali made a different thread related to giving to the site, but take your pick of how you'd like to, if anyone would. Anything is always greatly appreciated





I will start:



-$10 if we win

-$5 for every int

-$5 for every fumble (must be recovered by MIA)

-$1 per sack

-$5 for every Tua TD

-$10 if we get a 100 yard rusher

-$10 if we score on ST again (I'll throw in 10 for any defensive TDs as well)