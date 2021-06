I like the way this team develops players. I have no idea if Trill will develop or not or even make the team. But I do believe that Miami will find players and develop them at a higher rate than they have over the last several years. The Pats always had players come up from seemingly nowhere and play well. A big factor was that they had so much else in place that they had a bigger margin for error, but it was also how well they found and taught players to fit into those sub-package roles. I always saw a stark contrast between Pat's fans and Miami fans in that regard. They could lose a player to injury, trade or whatever and the fans trusted the team enough not to panic. Miami fans are more like a battered spouse. They panic all the time and want to bring in some "established" FA or use some other big asset. I have always believed in the importance of development. If I see a good process then I trust that good things will come more often than not. That's what I see in Miami under Flores. I trust his process and expect that the good times will come.