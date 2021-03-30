Getting Back To Normal Offseason Programs Start 4.19

Fin-Loco
- Jan 10, 2020
- 6,874
- 16,779
- Marco Island
Teams can start offseason programs on April 19; No word on in-person work - ProFootballTalk
The NFL has informed teams when they can begin their offseason programs, but some significant details remain up in the air. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league sent a memo to all 32 clubs informing them that the first phase of their offseason programs can begin on April 19. Teams...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Awesome. Back to some semblance of normal. Not back all the way but this plus the announcement of the 17th week being approved today makes Loco very happy.