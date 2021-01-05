 Giants Most Likely Miami’s 17th Opponent for 2021 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Giants Most Likely Miami’s 17th Opponent for 2021

When it comes to the 17th game, if one is added, reports have suggested it will match teams from different conferences that finish in the same place in their division and weren't already scheduled to play.

Furthermore, it's believed the division matchup for 2021 will have the AFC East facing the NFC East, which would mean the Dolphins' 17th game would be against the New York Giants (with site to be determined).
