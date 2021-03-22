Gil Brandt calls it National Liars Month

It’s amazing what some no names post to get clicks, I guess instead of studying pro days, reviewing online videos of players in actions, pundits must take bribes to float BS for the massaging of the process, Did you watch the Kevin Costner Draft Day film.



A well known Texan reporter is claiming 6 teams still interested in getting D Watson .

Really.



I think Im happy to let our GM run his draft get us players that may not be in the spotlight of allegations for the foreseeable future.

Nice try Texans I feel this is clearly a deception to create a market with fan pressure.



Texans lose again.



I never felt trading the farm for one player is smart, I do appreciate Watsons skills , but he seems to have a pile of baggage that’s only getting bigger.



Thankfully our Gm did not pull that trigger that so many dreamed up Herschel Walker scenarios to try and acquire Watson.



Thank You Miami Managment