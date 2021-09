We have been saying this for over a decade. Guess who has been part of the decision making here for over a decade? Chris ****ing Grier. A change needs to be made.



The only thing that could save that guy's job now is that he make a trade for QB and transforms this team into a playoff team this year because he isnt getting another one.



We have an oline problem and a QB problem again. Our next draft and free agency should be full of QBs and olineman.



This regime has signed and drafted 589 dbs and has only a few QBs and olineman