Glennon Sunday

Sirspud said: I was at the game in 2013 when an 0-7 Bucs team now headed by Glennon beat the 4-3 Dolphins. Be careful celebrating too much. Click to expand...

They were 4-4 and losers of three of four coming in. They got 2 yards rushing in that game I painfully remember it well. That said, you’re right, you never take anything for granted.