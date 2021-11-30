Glennon Sunday

silver McNibblets
Winless teams are always a nightmare to play. Unless it’s Detroit.I was at the game in 2013 when an 0-7 Bucs team now headed by Glennon beat the 4-3 Dolphins. Be careful celebrating too much.
That’s what was said about Tyrod Taylor, the Ravens, Joe Flacco and running QBs. Good streak going.The Giants have historically given Miami problems. Lets hope it ends on Sunday. The Storm is coming!!! Beware New York.
They were 4-4 and losers of three of four coming in. They got 2 yards rushing in that game I painfully remember it well. That said, you’re right, you never take anything for granted.I was at the game in 2013 when an 0-7 Bucs team now headed by Glennon beat the 4-3 Dolphins. Be careful celebrating too much.
Ya beat me to it. :) Interesting twist to the game to say the least.