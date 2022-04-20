GM Chris Grier: Pre-Draft Press Conference

Tyreek Hill is basically your 1st round pick. Do you psychologically think of it that way? How does he compare to other 1st round WRs this year?



"We were trying to figure out what we were going to do on draft day. One of the guys said we will just watch Tyreek Hill highlights."



"It's unfair to compare any of those kids coming out to Tyreek Hill. It's a talented class of WRs, but you can't compare them to Tyreek at all."



