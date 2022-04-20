 GM Chris Grier: Pre-Draft Press Conference | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

GM Chris Grier: Pre-Draft Press Conference

Tyreek Hill is basically your 1st round pick. Do you psychologically think of it that way? How does he compare to other 1st round WRs this year?

"We were trying to figure out what we were going to do on draft day. One of the guys said we will just watch Tyreek Hill highlights."

"It's unfair to compare any of those kids coming out to Tyreek Hill. It's a talented class of WRs, but you can't compare them to Tyreek at all."

 
I said the same thing after the trade, you get Tyreek Hill or some other 1st rounder...........no brainer it's Hill all day long.
 
1) Laugh at the jets.... because jets
2) Laugh at Seattle when they send the #9 overall to Cleveland for the Progressive Insurance pitchman
 
With Miami seemingly being in a "win now" mentality, would anyone really be surprised if Grier traded back up into the first day of the draft?
 
Nothing this team does surprises me anymore. But if we're gonna deal next year's picks to move up this year, it better be for something can't miss. Now isn't the time to be getting cute, making moves just for the sake of making moves.
 
Open question to every one.
If they were going to make a move and trade one a 1st round pick from 2023 which would you trade - Fins or 49ers?
 
Like Cleveland used to do? /s?
 
“If” we win a Super Bowl not “when” we win a super bowl.

Lol hedging bets even in pressers.

I can’t wait til this clowns gone. It’s so overdue
 
