Go Get Jamal Adams!

Jets reportedly want a 1st and maybe one or two 3rd rounders.



We have our QB - so we really don't need a 1st rounder for a QB next year. I don't see the next Cameron Wake beast DE in next years draft either. So since we won't be going after Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields - I say give up a first rounder.



Other than the 2 QB's mentioned above - who is a better player than Jamal in next years draft?



Jamal provides HOF level Safety play IMO - he is a straight up beast.



We have the picks to give up, we have the money - let's do it.



Or do you all feel that we have spent enough in the secondary?