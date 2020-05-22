Go Get Jamal Adams!

kcbrown

kcbrown

Jets reportedly want a 1st and maybe one or two 3rd rounders.

We have our QB - so we really don't need a 1st rounder for a QB next year. I don't see the next Cameron Wake beast DE in next years draft either. So since we won't be going after Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields - I say give up a first rounder.

Other than the 2 QB's mentioned above - who is a better player than Jamal in next years draft?

Jamal provides HOF level Safety play IMO - he is a straight up beast.

We have the picks to give up, we have the money - let's do it.

Or do you all feel that we have spent enough in the secondary?
 
They want a first and a third round pick for him plus he wants to be paid as the highest paid safety in the league. The Dolphins are not one player away from being a playoff team and with the salary cap likely going lower if fan attendance is low or non existent during the season. The Dolphins can’t afford to sign him to a long term contract and he isn’t worth a 1st and 3rd round pick iMO.
 
Eh I'd love to have him, but I do not want to give the Jets a 1st round pick. His relationship with the Jets is headed towards a crash and burn, and I think he could be had for as little as a 2nd round pick going into next year. We are not in position to compete this year, so therefore holding off a year to make an attempt to get him would be in our best interest. Trading a first AND paying him $20+ million a year is not worth it THIS year, imo.

Besides, the Jets would overcharge us anyway being a division rival...
 
Get Errrrrrr Done!!! Adams would be the icing on the cake for the defense. Great player and a leader.
 
If we were a playoff team ready to compete for a Super Bowl I would say yes. But that's not the case. We wouldn't be able to afford that secondary with X and Byron Jones already.
 
Adams is great an all but with so much invested in our CB's we cant pay a S above average right now... Cap management is as much a key to long term success as anything

Si fr me - HARD NO.
 
