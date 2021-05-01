Go on record. Draft your team.

Smitten2021
- Apr 10, 2021
- 18
- 32
- 23
- Hawaii
I was gonna save this for after the draft had concluded...but I think it could be therapeutic for some of us.
Pretend the draft plays out precisely as it did but you are bound to our original picks. The players available at those picks are who you have to work with. No trades allowed because there is no way to know if we could have made it happen.
Who do you draft? Go on record.
Here are mine:
6 - Devonta Smith
18 - Najee Harris
36 - Creed Humphrey
50 - Azeez Ojulari
81 - Hunter Long
