Go on record. Draft your team.

Having missed on Pitts I would have reunited Tua with Slim Reaper who I believe will be the #1 WR when its all said and done.



I would have reunited him with his best friend in Najee Harris because it’s a position of need and he was rated #1. I would taken him instead of waiting until 36 for Javonte because I feared the RBs wouldn’t last and I’m hoping for center at 36.



I would have been jumping with joy to get Creed Humphrey at 36 who was projected to go in the 1st but I was hoping would last to our pick. This lefty center has all-pro potential and could have snapped to Tua for the next decade.



I would have been looking for a pass rusher next. Hunter Long would have been a nice BPA and a luxury pick we could afford since we filled our critical needs on O.



The fact that the draft fell PERFECTLY so that I could have had all 3 of the guys I wanted the most makes this draft especially sting.



I’m on record though...I hope I’m proven wrong and our picks turn out to be better.