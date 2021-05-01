 Go on record. Draft your team. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Go on record. Draft your team.

I was gonna save this for after the draft had concluded...but I think it could be therapeutic for some of us.

Pretend the draft plays out precisely as it did but you are bound to our original picks. The players available at those picks are who you have to work with. No trades allowed because there is no way to know if we could have made it happen.

Who do you draft? Go on record.

Here are mine:

6 - Devonta Smith
18 - Najee Harris
36 - Creed Humphrey
50 - Azeez Ojulari
81 - Hunter Long
 
Having missed on Pitts I would have reunited Tua with Slim Reaper who I believe will be the #1 WR when its all said and done.

I would have reunited him with his best friend in Najee Harris because it’s a position of need and he was rated #1. I would taken him instead of waiting until 36 for Javonte because I feared the RBs wouldn’t last and I’m hoping for center at 36.

I would have been jumping with joy to get Creed Humphrey at 36 who was projected to go in the 1st but I was hoping would last to our pick. This lefty center has all-pro potential and could have snapped to Tua for the next decade.

I would have been looking for a pass rusher next. Hunter Long would have been a nice BPA and a luxury pick we could afford since we filled our critical needs on O.

The fact that the draft fell PERFECTLY so that I could have had all 3 of the guys I wanted the most makes this draft especially sting.

I’m on record though...I hope I’m proven wrong and our picks turn out to be better.
 
Draft in hindsight, knowing who would take who after me? Or what I wanted us to do live, as it was our time to pick?
 
Draft in hindsight, knowing who would take who after me? Or what I wanted us to do live, as it was our time to pick?
As if it was live. Who do you take in that moment? No knowledge of what’s to come next?

That’s why I have no shame in saying Humphrey at 36. I would have been ecstatic. I don’t care that he fell in reality.
 
6-I'm good with Waddle. I would have asked my QB to give some insights on Waddle vs Smith. His thoughts would weigh very much. I would consider Sewell but end up with Waddle
18-I wanted Teven Jenkins. Boy I was wrong. He fell. I like the Phillips pick
36-I wanted Moehrig here but they liked a different safety.
50-I wanted Creed but they got an OT. Still cool with that
81-Quinn at that time. It filled another need.
 
