Go Rams Go!

Hoping for a Niners loss today so the new Miami Dolphins Head Coach can be announced.




 
Fin-Loco said:
Well, now that Harbaugh is publicly interviewing don’t think he’s getting away.
Click to expand...
I've seen nothing official. The league stated yesterday no paperwork has been filed.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Well, now that Harbaugh is publicly interviewing don’t think he’s getting away.
Click to expand...
People make so many assumptions. What if Stephen Ross was unimpressed with what Harbaugh achieved down there in Michigan or didn’t?
 
andyahs said:
I've seen nothing official. The league stated yesterday no paperwork has been filed.
Click to expand...
How about this paperwork? Got a paper clip?

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Vikings interviewed Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night - ProFootballTalk

The interview has happened. What happens next remains to be seen.Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night.Harbaugh, who led Michigan to the college football semifinals in 2021, previously spent four years as head coach of...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
 
