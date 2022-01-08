 Goal for the Offseason? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Goal for the Offseason?

SF Dolphin Fan

I think the goal of the offseason should be getting to NFL average on offense without losing talent on defense.

I think there's a long way to go to get there. Probably need two solid starters at tackle, another playmaker opposite Waddle and, for once, an above average running back.

Miami has a reported $74-80 million in salary cap, depending on the source, so I think that goal is doable.
 
We need better LB's
The most important goal we should have is fixing that ****ing oline. No more ****ing excuses why it can't be done and no more excuses for the QBs that play here.

Everything else is dependent on that, even if we get a new OC and QB and RB.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

BennySwella said:
The most important goal we should have is fixing that ****ing oline. No more ****ing excuses why it can't be done and no more excuses for the QBs that play here.

Everything else is dependent on that, even if we get a new OC and QB and RB.
Agree. Even the defense would be better. When you look at Miami's worst defensive games, they are almost always when the offense isn't getting it done.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think the goal of the offseason should be getting to NFL average on offense without losing talent on defense.

I think there's a long way to go to get there. Probably need two solid starters at tackle, another playmaker opposite Waddle and, for once, an above average running back.

Miami has a reported $74-80 million in salary cap, depending on the source, so I think that goal is doable.
I doubt there's much disagreement about the goals (plural) for this team. What I'd like to see is a thread allowing people to prioritize the goals/needs AND focus solely on players/positions. There are already too many threads on Grier/Flo
 
SF Dolphin Fan

eMCee85 said:
Dude, another thread about the same thing as 100 other threads?
Lol. I guess at least we know what needs to be done.

I wouldn't doubt that Miami instead makes a run at Watson or Wilson, though.
 
1972forever

4 new and improved offensive linemen. The only player now on the offensive line I want to see starting in 2022 is Hunt. Also a new OL coach which is proven and not another OL coach in training.

A top tier RB who can be relied on to run 15-20 times a game and is effective as a pass receiver out of the backfield.

At least one top tier WR to play alongside Waddle and another WR who can be a reliable top 4 WR if Parker returns for the 2022 season

On defense a run stopping LB who can also cover the pass.

An experienced OC who has shown the ability to develop young QB’s.

Obviously it is going to be difficult to get all these players in one off season but they should upgrade these positions as much as possible this off season and use the 2023 offseason to fill whatever holes they weren’t able to this off season.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Agree. Even the defense would be better. When you look at Miami's worst defensive games, they are almost always when the offense isn't getting it done.
Defense ain't going be good 17 week. No team defense is going be that good..offense got pick up lack..dolphins got be balance.. when that happens dolphins will be top team..even if that mean letting Tua go..
 
