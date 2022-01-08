Goal for the Offseason?

SF Dolphin Fan
May 27, 2005
17,122
14,255
I think the goal of the offseason should be getting to NFL average on offense without losing talent on defense.
I think there's a long way to go to get there. Probably need two solid starters at tackle, another playmaker opposite Waddle and, for once, an above average running back.
Miami has a reported $74-80 million in salary cap, depending on the source, so I think that goal is doable.
