Goal for the Offseason?

4 new and improved offensive linemen. The only player now on the offensive line I want to see starting in 2022 is Hunt. Also a new OL coach which is proven and not another OL coach in training.



A top tier RB who can be relied on to run 15-20 times a game and is effective as a pass receiver out of the backfield.



At least one top tier WR to play alongside Waddle and another WR who can be a reliable top 4 WR if Parker returns for the 2022 season



On defense a run stopping LB who can also cover the pass.



An experienced OC who has shown the ability to develop young QB’s.



Obviously it is going to be difficult to get all these players in one off season but they should upgrade these positions as much as possible this off season and use the 2023 offseason to fill whatever holes they weren’t able to this off season.