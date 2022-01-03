Godsey Has to Go!

On a night where Duke had 7 carries for 49 yards (7.0 yards/car) and Gaskin had 5 carries for 23 yards (4.6 yards/car), why did Godsey abandon the running game so thoroughly? I understand that you have to pass when you get down by multiple scores in the 4th quarter, but I feel like Johnson was severely underutilized. Don’t even get me started on why we didn’t use him in the passing game since acquiring him.