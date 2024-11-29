 Going Forward | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Going Forward

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
13,876
Reaction score
26,727
Location
Borneo
The season is over, not mathematically but we all know and have seen this movie before.

I’m done picking apart Tua because we all know what he is and there’s nothing more to say. He’s accurate but he’s not clutch. And that’s that.

He have much bigger problems starting with Grier and McD. These guys gotta go, they just don’t understand fundamental football. This team is not physical and I’ve said a million times on here that you can’t win late in the season being a finesse team. I’ve said I long for the days of the Parcells Giants era of a strong physical defense, physical maulers on the Oline creating running lanes, and clean efficient QB play all controlling the time of possession.

Too many penalties, soft soft tackling and lack of awareness of not being mentally prepared has done this team in. This is who we are. And Shame on McD for having one playbook that only Tua can run. If you know that then have a plan for your backups to being able to run an offense. But nevermind the backups, that’s a whole other story.

Grier assembled this team but McD is also to blame because I really believe he’s really in Grier’s ear of what he wants and Grier appeases him. But both these guys just don’t understand fundamental football.
Everyone was sucking off our defense this year but we saw the cracks forming against the Raiders and NE and it was just a matter of time it showed against a solid team.

The cold had zero effect on us, we are just a weak minded team and weak physically.

Season needs to play out of which players are important to us. Good riddance Holland, not paying him, but yet Grier controls that aspect. Bye Armstead and almost everyone else on the Oline.

I hate going with new regimes every three years but this one ain’t ever gonna happen

Like I said, the remainder of the season is to see who we keep going forward, which ain’t gonna be many of them but also what contracts we can unload
 
EasyRider said:
The season is over, not mathematically but we all know and have seen this movie before.

I’m done picking apart Tua because we all know what he is and there’s nothing more to say. He’s accurate but he’s not clutch. And that’s that.

He have much bigger problems starting with Grier and McD. These guys gotta go, they just don’t understand fundamental football. This team is not physical and I’ve said a million times on here that you can’t win late in the season being a finesse team. I’ve said I long for the days of the Parcells Giants era of a strong physical defense, physical maulers on the Oline creating running lanes, and clean efficient QB play all controlling the time of possession.

Too many penalties, soft soft tackling and lack of awareness of not being mentally prepared has done this team in. This is who we are. And Shame on McD for having one playbook that only Tua can run. If you know that then have a plan for your backups to being able to run an offense. But nevermind the backups, that’s a whole other story.

Grier assembled this team but McD is also to blame because I really believe he’s really in Grier’s ear of what he wants and Grier appeases him. But both these guys just don’t understand fundamental football.
Everyone was sucking off our defense this year but we saw the cracks forming against the Raiders and NE and it was just a matter of time it showed against a solid team.

The cold had zero effect on us, we are just a weak minded team and weak physically.

Season needs to play out of which players are important to us. Good riddance Holland, not paying him, but yet Grier controls that aspect. Bye Armstead and almost everyone else on the Oline.

I hate going with new regimes every three years but this one ain’t ever gonna happen

Like I said, the remainder of the season is to see who we keep going forward, which ain’t gonna be many of them but also what contracts we can unload
Click to expand...
At this point I have to agree.

Since the organization chooses to obscure who's responsible for what and hold them individually accountable, the only answer is to fire everyone and install a new regime. Hopefully one that features individuals who will stand up and own what the hell is going on.
 
superphin said:
Theres no one worth keeping if were doing another rebuild because by the time were done rebuilding whoever we kept will be out of their prime. Blow it all up even the stadium and move it 50 miles S of south beach.
Click to expand...
Yep. As hard as it is to swallow, your looking at three years minimum.
 
superphin said:
Theres no one worth keeping if were doing another rebuild because by the time were done rebuilding whoever we kept will be out of their prime. Blow it all up even the stadium and move it 50 miles S of south beach.
Click to expand...
That's what it's gonna take. It's all on Ross tho
 
EasyRider said:
The season is over, not mathematically but we all know and have seen this movie before.

I’m done picking apart Tua because we all know what he is and there’s nothing more to say. He’s accurate but he’s not clutch. And that’s that.

He have much bigger problems starting with Grier and McD. These guys gotta go, they just don’t understand fundamental football. This team is not physical and I’ve said a million times on here that you can’t win late in the season being a finesse team. I’ve said I long for the days of the Parcells Giants era of a strong physical defense, physical maulers on the Oline creating running lanes, and clean efficient QB play all controlling the time of possession.

Too many penalties, soft soft tackling and lack of awareness of not being mentally prepared has done this team in. This is who we are. And Shame on McD for having one playbook that only Tua can run. If you know that then have a plan for your backups to being able to run an offense. But nevermind the backups, that’s a whole other story.

Grier assembled this team but McD is also to blame because I really believe he’s really in Grier’s ear of what he wants and Grier appeases him. But both these guys just don’t understand fundamental football.
Everyone was sucking off our defense this year but we saw the cracks forming against the Raiders and NE and it was just a matter of time it showed against a solid team.

The cold had zero effect on us, we are just a weak minded team and weak physically.

Season needs to play out of which players are important to us. Good riddance Holland, not paying him, but yet Grier controls that aspect. Bye Armstead and almost everyone else on the Oline.

I hate going with new regimes every three years but this one ain’t ever gonna happen

Like I said, the remainder of the season is to see who we keep going forward, which ain’t gonna be many of them but also what contracts we can unload
Click to expand...
nothing will change unless grier is gone......it has to start there
 
superphin said:
Theres no one worth keeping if were doing another rebuild because by the time were done rebuilding whoever we kept will be out of their prime. Blow it all up even the stadium and move it 50 miles S of south beach.
Click to expand...

For the most part yes, however I love Waddle, he cares and he plays hard
Love our young RBs but we need a bruiser also
Jonnu? Total keeper
Keep Seiler and Chop

All young enough
 
EasyRider said:
For the most part yes, however I love Waddle, he cares and he plays hard
Love our young RBs but we need a bruiser also
Jonnu? Total keeper
Keep Seiler and Chop

All young enough
Click to expand...
Sieler is 29 will be in his 30s and out of prime. Jonnu is 29 will be in his 30s and out of his prime. Waddle disappears for long stretches and has unreliable hands and frankly I'm tired of smurf WRs. Can we please get someone whose height starts with a 6.
 
EasyRider said:
For the most part yes, however I love Waddle, he cares and he plays hard
Love our young RBs but we need a bruiser also
Jonnu? Total keeper
Keep Seiler and Chop

All young enough
Click to expand...
Well, those are lower level decisions that would be contingent on the next HC, as well as any possible moves a new GM might consider in terms of trades, extension, etc.

If you want total top down regime change, you can't be specific and picky about how the new ppl go about it
 
superphin said:
Sieler is 29 will be in his 30s and out of prime. Jonnu is 29 will be in his 30s and out of his prime. Waddle disappears for long stretches and has unreliable hands and frankly I'm tired of smurf WRs. Can we please get someone whose height starts with a 6.
Click to expand...

Is that really on Waddle
Has he really disappeared or our failure of feeding him the ball
Too much of a talent and his speed is needed
However I’m with you on bringing in big physical WRs
Sieler and Jonnu with their skill set are capable playing at a high level in their early 30s and you do need a couple of vets who are team players
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom