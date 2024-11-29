The season is over, not mathematically but we all know and have seen this movie before.



I’m done picking apart Tua because we all know what he is and there’s nothing more to say. He’s accurate but he’s not clutch. And that’s that.



He have much bigger problems starting with Grier and McD. These guys gotta go, they just don’t understand fundamental football. This team is not physical and I’ve said a million times on here that you can’t win late in the season being a finesse team. I’ve said I long for the days of the Parcells Giants era of a strong physical defense, physical maulers on the Oline creating running lanes, and clean efficient QB play all controlling the time of possession.



Too many penalties, soft soft tackling and lack of awareness of not being mentally prepared has done this team in. This is who we are. And Shame on McD for having one playbook that only Tua can run. If you know that then have a plan for your backups to being able to run an offense. But nevermind the backups, that’s a whole other story.



Grier assembled this team but McD is also to blame because I really believe he’s really in Grier’s ear of what he wants and Grier appeases him. But both these guys just don’t understand fundamental football.

Everyone was sucking off our defense this year but we saw the cracks forming against the Raiders and NE and it was just a matter of time it showed against a solid team.



The cold had zero effect on us, we are just a weak minded team and weak physically.



Season needs to play out of which players are important to us. Good riddance Holland, not paying him, but yet Grier controls that aspect. Bye Armstead and almost everyone else on the Oline.



I hate going with new regimes every three years but this one ain’t ever gonna happen



Like I said, the remainder of the season is to see who we keep going forward, which ain’t gonna be many of them but also what contracts we can unload