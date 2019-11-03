Going To Be a Rough Week in Cleveland

Browns badly needed a win today and didn't get it. Way too much talent on that team to be under performing like they are.
 
I've no problem with it.

Glad we didn't get Baker @ QB or Freddie "I Ate All The" Kitchens for a coach.

Who the hell thought that would be a good hire?
 
I agree, I see a new coach for Cleveland next year if they don't make a drastic turnaround. Beckham and Landry are more worried about shoes than playbooks. They are living their dream playing on the same team making big bucks. Browns will be better off getting rid of Landry.
 
I did not see them play much last year when Mayfield put up good numbers, so I really don't know the difference in this year's play. I've watched several games this year and he simply looks a little slow in processing and does not throw a consistently accurate ball from what I've seen. And his scrambling looks like the classic case of an above average athlete for college that comes to earth quite a bit in the NFL when everyone is an athlete. He may turn out to be a stud but I dont see it at the moment.

And who guess that you get a bunch of prima donnas and there is a "Look at Me" focus instead of a team first attitude that causes issues.
 
They hired a guy who was a coaching nobody a few months before just because the team got hot towards the end of the season while he called plays. Didn't even try have a coaching search. This implosion was pretty predictable.
 
Last week, Landry is yelling at Kitchens on the sidelines....this week Beckham is yelling at Kitchens on the sidelines........
 
