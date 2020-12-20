 Going to have to win UGLY today. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Going to have to win UGLY today.

jimthefin

jimthefin

Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,903
Reaction score
1,842
Missing their top 2 WR's and their best TE from a not very formidable pass catching group to begin with is going to really make it tough on Tua today.

I don't expect to see a lot of open targets for him to throw to.

They are going to need to play great D and excel in Special Teams, maybe get some points that way.

This is a must win game for their playoff hopes and I wish i was more confident going in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom