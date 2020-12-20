Going to have to win UGLY today.

Missing their top 2 WR's and their best TE from a not very formidable pass catching group to begin with is going to really make it tough on Tua today.



I don't expect to see a lot of open targets for him to throw to.



They are going to need to play great D and excel in Special Teams, maybe get some points that way.



This is a must win game for their playoff hopes and I wish i was more confident going in.