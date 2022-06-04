Golden Tates Top 5 WR's For 2022

kcbrown
Life is what we make it.
https://www.nfl.com/videos/golden-tate-s-top-5-wrs-for-2022
In summary:
1. DeVante Adams
2. Cooper Kupp
3. Justin Jefferson
4. Jamarr Chase
5 DeAndre Hopkins
Interesting…No Tyreek, No Diggs, No Deebo...
…solid list though.
