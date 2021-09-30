 Good article on Tua. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good article on Tua.

The 24 month long Carnival of Hate Festivities continue from the media and fans towards Tua Tagovailoa. It’s no longer news and is already old. By the way, Tua isn’t currently playing football right now; but the addiction like a child with a sweet tooth in a candy shop to criticize him is so strong that it still continues this second. I challenge you.

As you read this article, type Tua in Twitter’s search engine and scroll to find mean tweets about him. It won’t take you long. Go ahead. If you were thinking it then yeah, he would need a week on Jimmy Kimmel to read his “mean tweets,” and maybe longer. Twitter isn’t the only place you can find negative comments about Tua. Facebook and other social media outlets are also filled with Tua’s critics.

In Tua Tagovailoa’s young NFL career, he has played an entire total of not 17 full games.. not 16 full games…not even 12 full games…no, not 10 full games…not even 9…but a total of only 8 full NFL games from start to finish…1st quarter to the end of 4th quarter in his entire NFL career. By 8 full games, that is Tua playing those games without being taken out or coming into a game, playing the entirety of a full NFL game as the lone quarterback of the team in a game.

Out of those 8 games all kinds of things have been said about him by media and fans: “He’s a bust. He’s not good enough. He’s to small. He’s injury prone. He won’t make it. Miami should’ve drafted Justin Herbert. Tua got fractured ribs so I’m done with him. Miami needs to trade for Deshaun Watson, etc…”
Why Tua Tagovailoa May Never Thrive With Miami Dolphins; And It's Not The O-Line, Injuries, Or Talent - Aqua Thirteen

The 24 month long Carnival of Hate Festivities continue from the media and fans towards Tua Tagovailoa. It's no longer news and is already old. By the way,
I agree bud. it's some odd addiction the bagging on Tua. At LEAST, wait until he returns and plays a game LOL.
The flack Tua gets for only playing a small amount of games is amazing and sickening at the same time.
 
I can’t remember in all of my years watching sports, another player who has been so polarizing so quickly without having done anything wrong outside of the sport, I think a lot people turned on him when he made his remarks about the NFL being easier than he anticipated, and then immediately followed that up by getting benched against Denver. I think after that, fans, media, etc, started to turn on him, and he went from feel good story, to a pompous a$$ in their eyes.
 
"The problem with the media and fans’ takes on Deshaun Watson going to the Miami Dolphins is that first, it is only a rumor and most likely has never been true since “sources” have never been able to be named because they are probably either not real or not reliable enough to actually be true."

Isn't he just speculating that it's not true? And any decent source usually prefers to remain nameless so I don't put much stock in that argument either...
 
that is still alot of picks. It is worth it without any legal issues because we suck at drafting. But what if this guy can't play next year or end up in jail. You going to punt on another season like we did in 2019?
 
"The problem with the media and fans’ takes on Deshaun Watson going to the Miami Dolphins is that first, it is only a rumor and most likely has never been true since “sources” have never been able to be named because they are probably either not real or not reliable enough to actually be true."

Isn't he just speculating that it's not true? And any decent source usually prefers to remain nameless so I don't put much stock in that argument either...
is that from the alex donno livestream? whoever that is.
 
It’s amazing how few people spoke up that Tua was the wrong quarterback BEFORE the draft. And now they all are crowing about how they were right and everyone knew it all along
I’m sure that you could find my post saying Tua was garbage prior to the draft.
 
If Tua doesn’t thrive as a quarterback in Miami, it will be because of the pressure put on Chris Grier to do something different than to have Tua as the quarterback for Miami, even though Grier has consistently said fans and players don’t make decisions for him.

It will only be because of the constant pressure and criticism placed on Tua from the media and impatient fans that are acting like spoiled brats who think they are entitled to always get their way and complain with a multitude of reasons when they don’t.

So if Tua isn't a success in Miami it's because of Grier, the media and the fans... got it
 
