Good article on Tua.

The 24 month long Carnival of Hate Festivities continue from the media and fans towards Tua Tagovailoa. It’s no longer news and is already old. By the way, Tua isn’t currently playing football right now; but the addiction like a child with a sweet tooth in a candy shop to criticize him is so strong that it still continues this second. I challenge you.As you read this article, typein Twitter’s search engine and scroll to find mean tweets about him. It won’t take you long. Go ahead. If you were thinking it then yeah, he would need a week on Jimmy Kimmel to read his “mean tweets,” and maybe longer. Twitter isn’t the only place you can find negative comments about Tua. Facebook and other social media outlets are also filled with Tua’s critics.In Tua Tagovailoa’s young NFL career, he has played an entire total of not 17 full games.. not 16 full games…not even 12 full games…no, not 10 full games…not even 9…but a total of only 8 full NFL games from start to finish…1st quarter to the end of 4th quarter in his entire NFL career. By 8 full games, that is Tua playing those games without being taken out or coming into a game, playing the entirety of a full NFL game as the lone quarterback of the team in a game.Out of those 8 games all kinds of things have been said about him by media and fans: “He’s a bust. He’s not good enough. He’s to small. He’s injury prone. He won’t make it. Miami should’ve drafted Justin Herbert. Tua got fractured ribs so I’m done with him. Miami needs to trade for Deshaun Watson, etc…”