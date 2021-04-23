Good comparisons! Smith and Harrison, Chase and Fitzgerald, Pitts and Burress!

BIGFINS
Who do Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Kyle Pitts compare to best? 10 NFL draft matches
Ten of our NFL draft analysts weighed in with their favorite prospect/NFL player comps for this year's class, including matches for Mac Jones, Kyle Pitts and more.
www.espn.com
I really like the comparisons for Devonte Smith = Marvin Harrison, Jamar Chase = Larry Fitzgerald....
Jaylen Waddle = Tyreek Hill would be Amazing if we could get him in a trade down.
Kyle Pitts = Plaxico Burress is not that exciting. Plaxico was pretty good but not great!
My favorite and most realistic is Smith becoming a Marvin Harrison type Pro Bowl receiver.
He just looks like a EXTREMELY polished player in the football field no matter what his size is just like Marvin....