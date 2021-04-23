 Good comparisons! Smith and Harrison, Chase and Fitzgerald, Pitts and Burress! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good comparisons! Smith and Harrison, Chase and Fitzgerald, Pitts and Burress!

BIGFINS

BIGFINS

Rookie
Club Member
Joined
Aug 2, 2007
Messages
218
Reaction score
181
www.espn.com

Who do Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Kyle Pitts compare to best? 10 NFL draft matches

Ten of our NFL draft analysts weighed in with their favorite prospect/NFL player comps for this year's class, including matches for Mac Jones, Kyle Pitts and more.
www.espn.com www.espn.com

I really like the comparisons for Devonte Smith = Marvin Harrison, Jamar Chase = Larry Fitzgerald....

Jaylen Waddle = Tyreek Hill would be Amazing if we could get him in a trade down.

Kyle Pitts = Plaxico Burress is not that exciting. Plaxico was pretty good but not great!

My favorite and most realistic is Smith becoming a Marvin Harrison type Pro Bowl receiver.
He just looks like a EXTREMELY polished player in the football field no matter what his size is just like Marvin....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom