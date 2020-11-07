Good evening family

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Fins up with Fire!
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
43,237
Reaction score
27,746
Age
56
Location
So Cal
We want everyone to enjoy the site and talk Dolphins football. Please be respectful to your fellow family members. Debate the post and do not make it personal with the another family member. Treat others as you want to be treated. We greatly appreciate all of our family members here. May you have a wonderful weekend. Stay well and safe!:ffic:
 
Last edited:
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,959
Reaction score
19,643
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Do they take request? I'd like to hear Everybody by Backstreet Boys.

 
Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 21, 2019
Messages
296
Reaction score
295
Age
48
Location
Moncton
Great thread! We're pretty much all idiots to spend this much time on football!

Now that we're all idiots it's been established so we can stop calling or implying.

Go Fins!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom