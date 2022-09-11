Good Luck Everyone

Good Luck today Dolfans!



Some things to remember:

- its this staff's first game together in Miami

- It's McDaniel's first game as HC

- It's only one game. If we win big that doesn't mean we are anything special YET, a loss doesn't mean we suck and can't achieve great things

- This is a rivalry game. We have beaten them plenty of times when they were better, and vice versa. The competition is always there.



As I watch today, I want to see a real scheme on both sides of the ball, and see our coaches put us in position to win the game.