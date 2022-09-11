Good Luck Everyone

DOLFANMIKE
Coaches Corner
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2002
- Messages
- 5,888
- Reaction score
- 5,838
- Location
- SO CAL
Good Luck today Dolfans!
Some things to remember:
- its this staff's first game together in Miami
- It's McDaniel's first game as HC
- It's only one game. If we win big that doesn't mean we are anything special YET, a loss doesn't mean we suck and can't achieve great things
- This is a rivalry game. We have beaten them plenty of times when they were better, and vice versa. The competition is always there.
As I watch today, I want to see a real scheme on both sides of the ball, and see our coaches put us in position to win the game.
Some things to remember:
- its this staff's first game together in Miami
- It's McDaniel's first game as HC
- It's only one game. If we win big that doesn't mean we are anything special YET, a loss doesn't mean we suck and can't achieve great things
- This is a rivalry game. We have beaten them plenty of times when they were better, and vice versa. The competition is always there.
As I watch today, I want to see a real scheme on both sides of the ball, and see our coaches put us in position to win the game.