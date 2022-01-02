 Good Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good Season

S

Smith21

Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2008
Messages
2,369
Reaction score
284
Location
Boynton Beach
I’m happy we traded our draft pick away, I didn’t have to hear the tank phans, I’m happy we won 7 in a row. I can’t remember a season I saw 7 in a row. I also don’t think I wanted to see this team actually play a playoff team.
We don’t have a RB, we need a WR, bunch of lineman, a kick returner would be nice.

It wasn’t a bad season. Stop bitching.

See you all next year go Dolphins.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,914
Reaction score
4,378
Age
54
Location
East Petersburg, PA
It didn't suck as badly as it was shaping up to suck, but losing to Jacksonville derailed this thing. That one game.
In a "good" season, we would have also held on to beat Atlanta, held on to beat Las Vegas. We had the Colts on the ropes a bit also.
Can you imagine?
THAT's a good season.
This actual, true, real, season: It's like that string of seasons from 2009 to 2015 that were all exactly the same. I can't tell any of them apart, except Tannehill was a rookie in 2012 and Philbin got fired in 2015. Those are the only distinguishing traits.
This season was notable just because it had longer winning and losing streaks in the middle.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
570
Reaction score
944
Location
USA
This was a bad season, specially since we had high expectations due to previous season.
If you enjoy mediocrity (or in this case below mediocrity) then I'm glad you enjoyed this season, I definitely did not.
 
Martel13

Martel13

Since '84
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
3,943
Reaction score
2,750
Location
Sunny Los Angeles
I’m happy we got back in it but losing 7 in a row and then laying an absolute egg in the game that finally mattered was been rough.

The games we did win were ugly and against bum teams.

Baltimore was def the highlight of the year
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,501
Reaction score
2,330
OP pure comedy man! You crack me up. This season was pure and complete suckage coming off 10-6, even more draft capital, and a cap situation one of the best in NFL. We opened the season with a lucky win, followed by two months of complete ineptitude in all three phases. This team actually regressed and Has significant holes.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,568
Reaction score
2,399
Third Eye said:
OP pure comedy man! You crack me up. This season was pure and complete suckage coming off 10-6, even more draft capital, and a cap situation one of the best in NFL. We opened the season with a lucky win, followed by two months of complete ineptitude in all three phases. This team actually regressed and Has significant holes.
To be fair we didn’t have a great cap situation. One reason they cut so many good players.
 
joenhre

joenhre

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
6,421
Reaction score
3,548
Location
Home
Disappointing season for me. Guess it is time to start thinking about free agency then the draft. Don't really give a crap about the playoffs or even the Superbowl. The Dolphins haven't been relevant in over two decades so what is another season, right? Maybe Flores, Grier and the gang will actually figure things out next season. Guess that is the only thing we can hope for as Dolphins' fans.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,501
Reaction score
2,330
Kyndig said:
To be fair we didn’t have a great cap situation. One reason they cut so many good players.
The cap was fine. They cut players that didn’t warrant their cap numbers. So dead money hit of $23M.

2021 dead money
Erick Flowers$8,000,000Kyle Van Noy$4,125,000Shaq Lawson$2,666,667Bobby McCain$1,480,800Jakeem Grant$1,177,777Benardrick McKinney$750,000Austin Reiter$472,222Matt Skura$400,000Curtis Weaver$230,997Reshad Jones$230,000Jamal Perry$206,066Duke Johnson$198,722Cameron Tom$192,444Cameron Tom$188,889Will Parks$188,889Jabaal Sheard$185,722Reid Sinnett$183,334Sheldrick Redwine$160,066Isaiah Ford$158,222Robert Foster$153,333Adam Pankey$150,000Cre'Von LeBlanc$150,000Kalen Ballage$147,295Vince Biegel$144,222Sheldrick Redwine$141,666Milo Eifler$119,600Jermaine Eluemunor$100,000Robert Foster$100,000TOTAL$23,192,412
 
B

brumdog44

Starter
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
6,375
Reaction score
5,085
Third Eye said:
OP pure comedy man! You crack me up. This season was pure and complete suckage coming off 10-6, even more draft capital, and a cap situation one of the best in NFL. We opened the season with a lucky win, followed by two months of complete ineptitude in all three phases. This team actually regressed and Has significant holes.
I don't know about you, but I saw the 10-6 season last year was one that came from a team that really did not have 10-6 talent nor 10-6 play. Lots of things bounced our way. There isn't a single hole you are talking about that we had this year that we didn't have last year.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,568
Reaction score
2,399
Third Eye said:
The cap was fine. They cut players that didn’t warrant their cap numbers. So dead money hit of $23M.

2021 dead money
Erick Flowers$8,000,000Kyle Van Noy$4,125,000Shaq Lawson$2,666,667Bobby McCain$1,480,800Jakeem Grant$1,177,777Benardrick McKinney$750,000Austin Reiter$472,222Matt Skura$400,000Curtis Weaver$230,997Reshad Jones$230,000Jamal Perry$206,066Duke Johnson$198,722Cameron Tom$192,444Cameron Tom$188,889Will Parks$188,889Jabaal Sheard$185,722Reid Sinnett$183,334Sheldrick Redwine$160,066Isaiah Ford$158,222Robert Foster$153,333Adam Pankey$150,000Cre'Von LeBlanc$150,000Kalen Ballage$147,295Vince Biegel$144,222Sheldrick Redwine$141,666Milo Eifler$119,600Jermaine Eluemunor$100,000Robert Foster$100,000TOTAL$23,192,412
I think u need a history lesson. We could barely sign our rookie class. What is our cap number right now?
 
N

ncphinfan

Rookie
Joined
Oct 27, 2021
Messages
42
Reaction score
91
Age
68
Location
N. Carolina
I can't say it was a good season. Just another in a long line of middle of the road seasons. Sure we had a 7 game win streak, but why did we dig such a deep hole to start the year?
We have a slightly better roster but there's still a lot of holes to be filled. RB, LB, WR Oline-Oline and Oline.
3 years into this last rebuild and I'm not totally convinced this HC/GM combo will get us across the finish line.
I'm still a big fan, but eventually there has got to be a time in the future when we can actually win important games against quality teams.
 
