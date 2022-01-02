Good Season

Smith21
I’m happy we traded our draft pick away, I didn’t have to hear the tank phans, I’m happy we won 7 in a row. I can’t remember a season I saw 7 in a row. I also don’t think I wanted to see this team actually play a playoff team.
We don’t have a RB, we need a WR, bunch of lineman, a kick returner would be nice.
It wasn’t a bad season. Stop bitching.
See you all next year go Dolphins.
