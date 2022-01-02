It didn't suck as badly as it was shaping up to suck, but losing to Jacksonville derailed this thing. That one game.

In a "good" season, we would have also held on to beat Atlanta, held on to beat Las Vegas. We had the Colts on the ropes a bit also.

Can you imagine?

THAT's a good season.

This actual, true, real, season: It's like that string of seasons from 2009 to 2015 that were all exactly the same. I can't tell any of them apart, except Tannehill was a rookie in 2012 and Philbin got fired in 2015. Those are the only distinguishing traits.

This season was notable just because it had longer winning and losing streaks in the middle.