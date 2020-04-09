Goodell: NFL Is Preparing To Play!

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
2,447
Reaction score
5,464
Location
Marco Island
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Roger Goodell: "The NFL is planning to play" - ProFootballTalk

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been conspicuous in his presence during the pandemic. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been conspicuous in his absence. Goodell spoke on camera for the first time earlier this week, in a FaceTime call with Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Kairos. Among other...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Love it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom