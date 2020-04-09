Goodell: NFL Is Preparing To Play!

Fin-Loco
Roger Goodell: "The NFL is planning to play" - ProFootballTalk
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been conspicuous in his presence during the pandemic. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has been conspicuous in his absence. Goodell spoke on camera for the first time earlier this week, in a FaceTime call with Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Kairos. Among other...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Love it.