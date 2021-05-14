Gotta love stats.......49ers/Dolphins related

The Ghost
San Fran has the highest net yards traveled vs. their opponents this year, with over an 8000 mile disadvantage.
Miami the second most beneficial behind the Jets at just over 2000 miles.
49ers also have the most total miles traveled at over 28,000.
Just a small plus really. You’d assume our FO certainly scanned the list of their 2021 opponents.
Another 4th place finish for SF would be stellar.
