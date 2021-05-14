 Gotta love stats.......49ers/Dolphins related | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gotta love stats.......49ers/Dolphins related

T

The Ghost

Stamos
San Fran has the highest net yards traveled vs. their opponents this year, with over an 8000 mile disadvantage.

Miami the second most beneficial behind the Jets at just over 2000 miles.

49ers also have the most total miles traveled at over 28,000.

49ers have the NFL's worst travel distance disadvantage - ProFootballTalk

The 2021 NFL schedule won’t be easy for the 49ers from a travel perspective. San Francisco has the most net travel miles in the NFL in 2021, according to ESPN. The 49ers will travel nearly 8,000 miles more than their opponents, round trip. The 49ers will also travel more than 28,000 miles over...
Just a small plus really. You’d assume our FO certainly scanned the list of their 2021 opponents.

Another 4th place finish for SF would be stellar.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

What are "net" yards and how do they come up with that figure?

Guess I'll read the article...
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Avigatorx said:
What are "net" yards and how do they come up with that figure?

Guess I'll read the article...
Well first exclude all divisional games as they are going to be a wash.

It then really boils down to whether your home games are more stacked towards teams that have a further distance to travel to get to you.

Raiders traveling to Miami for a game is a bigger deal than Miami flying to Atlanta or New Orleans. The sum of the difference of your yards vs your opponents.

It’s gotta be a cyclical thing based on which divisions you play each year. Just happened SF got it the year we have their first.

Its probably also a more relevant stat to those teams on the outskirts of the map. Miami, Seattle, New England and San Fran. Not many people in Nashville worried about which direction their going because no matter what your leaving from the middle anyway so you can only even travel about half the country at any given time (outside of a London game and occaisional WC trips).
 
