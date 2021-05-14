Gotta love stats.......49ers/Dolphins related

Avigatorx said: What are "net" yards and how do they come up with that figure?



Well first exclude all divisional games as they are going to be a wash.It then really boils down to whether your home games are more stacked towards teams that have a further distance to travel to get to you.Raiders traveling to Miami for a game is a bigger deal than Miami flying to Atlanta or New Orleans. The sum of the difference of your yards vs your opponents.It’s gotta be a cyclical thing based on which divisions you play each year. Just happened SF got it the year we have their first.Its probably also a more relevant stat to those teams on the outskirts of the map. Miami, Seattle, New England and San Fran. Not many people in Nashville worried about which direction their going because no matter what your leaving from the middle anyway so you can only even travel about half the country at any given time (outside of a London game and occaisional WC trips).