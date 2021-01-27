 Grade Miami's 2020 FA Class | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grade Miami's 2020 FA Class

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

PositionPlayerAge2019 TeamContract
RBJordan Howard25Philadelphia Eagles2 years, $9.75 million
CBByron Jones27Dallas Cowboys5 years, $82 million
OLBKyle Van Noy29New England Patriots4 years, $51 million
CTed Karras27New England Patriots1 year, $4 million
GEreck Flowers26Washington Redskins3 years, $30 million
ILBElandon Roberts26New England Patriots1 year, $2 million
SSClayton Fejedelem26Cincinnati Bengals3 years, $8.55 million
DEEmmanuel Ogbah25Kansas City Chiefs2 years, $15 million
OLBShaq Lawson25Buffalo Bills3 years, $30 million
ILBKamu Grugier-Hill26Philadelphia Eagles1 year, $3 million
FSKavon Frazier25Dallas Cowboys1 year, $1 million

Grade Every player individually, then the whole class.

A-Player went above and beyond expectations
B-Player met expectations
C-Player was ok but nothing that stood out.
D-Player did not meet expectations
F-Player was exceedingly below expectations, borderline detrimental to the team.
 
hoops

hoops

One that stands out to me is how much we paid fedejem for specials.

like that surprises me
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

hoops said:
One that stands out to me is how much we paid fedejem for specials.

like that surprises me
Yeah for the most part I think he did what he was supposed to but on that punt return TD allowed vs Kansas City he looked awfully slow but that was the only time I noticed him lol I’d give him a C
 
hoops

hoops

Dolph N.Fan said:
Yeah for the most part I think he did what we was supposed to but on that punt return TD allowed vs Kansas City he looked awfully slow but that was the only time I noticed him lol
I bet when his agent heard that offer he was like sprinting to get his client to sign

$8.5 mil for that. Whoof hell of a gig if you can get it
 
