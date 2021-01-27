Grade Miami's 2020 FA Class

Dolph N.Fan
|Position
|Player
|Age
|2019 Team
|Contract
|RB
|Jordan Howard
|25
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2 years, $9.75 million
|CB
|Byron Jones
|27
|Dallas Cowboys
|5 years, $82 million
|OLB
|Kyle Van Noy
|29
|New England Patriots
|4 years, $51 million
|C
|Ted Karras
|27
|New England Patriots
|1 year, $4 million
|G
|Ereck Flowers
|26
|Washington
|3 years, $30 million
|ILB
|Elandon Roberts
|26
|New England Patriots
|1 year, $2 million
|SS
|Clayton Fejedelem
|26
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3 years, $8.55 million
|DE
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2 years, $15 million
|OLB
|Shaq Lawson
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|3 years, $30 million
|ILB
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|26
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1 year, $3 million
|FS
|Kavon Frazier
|25
|Dallas Cowboys
|1 year, $1 million
Grade Every player individually, then the whole class.
A-Player went above and beyond expectations
B-Player met expectations
C-Player was ok but nothing that stood out.
D-Player did not meet expectations
F-Player was exceedingly below expectations, borderline detrimental to the team.
