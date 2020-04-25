Grade the Draft!

Grade the draft!

I'm not going to pretend I know much about the players we picked past round 3.

With that said, it all starts with getting your QB. Adding more uglies and being fine with it. Something I have advocated forever for, instead of the cheap way out of bringing in older FAs.

So without a single PS game to judge right now, I'm giddy and Davie gets a A!
 
This offseason was about 2 things. Acquiring a franchise QB and building the trenches and I think we've done a excellent job at both.

But it's hard to grade this draft right now, it wasn't flashy or super exciting (other than Tua). But hopefully we will look back and say this draft was key in building a championship caliber team.
 
Its also going to be a very young team. That hungry/discipline college style culture will likely carry over to year 2.
 
Good, smokescreen get Tua was masterful. Love that they went to the well early and often for corn fed guys to make sure the dude we expect to be the franchise is protected. Getting Weaver could be a steal especially when he has trainers working with him to get his body into NFL shape. Getting Breida for a 5th was fantastic. Really took advantage of a team looking to clear cap space after trading for Williams and their riches at running back. Lot of good moves on day three.

Bad was missing on Ruiz and Dobbins because they didn’t pull the trigger to get players they wanted despite having the assets to do so. Really glad Grier finally plugged in his phone for Day 3. Picks 18, 30, 39, 56 and 70 were just “meh”. Nothing special, not bad, and did fill needs but we missed on some of the guys we wanted when there was no excuse to do so.

B
 
We got the QB and we took care of both lines. We also added a good RB. I wish we had drafted a WR cause this was a very good WR class but I can't complain with what we did. Time will tell now of course.
 
I gave us a B. I am happy with the guys we selected, based on what I have seen and read, but i do think we reached a bit for a couple.
 
Tua makes it an A for me

Some questionable decisions in there, but overall a pretty good draft / trade to get Breida
 
