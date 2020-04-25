Grade the draft!

Good, smokescreen get Tua was masterful. Love that they went to the well early and often for corn fed guys to make sure the dude we expect to be the franchise is protected. Getting Weaver could be a steal especially when he has trainers working with him to get his body into NFL shape. Getting Breida for a 5th was fantastic. Really took advantage of a team looking to clear cap space after trading for Williams and their riches at running back. Lot of good moves on day three.



Bad was missing on Ruiz and Dobbins because they didn’t pull the trigger to get players they wanted despite having the assets to do so. Really glad Grier finally plugged in his phone for Day 3. Picks 18, 30, 39, 56 and 70 were just “meh”. Nothing special, not bad, and did fill needs but we missed on some of the guys we wanted when there was no excuse to do so.



