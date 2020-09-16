Grade The O-Line (Week 1)...

Sirspud said: C+. Pass blocking wasn't porous but they look better than they are due to great pocket movement from the QB. In the running game they didn't move anybody off the ball. Click to expand...

Great pocket movement?I didn't see anything exceptional in that regard.I will give them a C+ as well though.They were OK at pass pro, but I don't think they were really tested all that much.If we would have had the lead, I think the Pats run a lot more stunts, twists and games.They didn't have to, and BB never shows more than he has to, early in the season.The running attack was meh. Not great, nor horrific as compared to last year.