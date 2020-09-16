Grade The O-Line (Week 1)...

S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
12,340
Reaction score
2,363
Age
35
Location
Haines City, Fl
C+. Pass blocking wasn't porous but they look better than they are due to great pocket movement from the QB. In the running game they didn't move anybody off the ball.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
6,049
Reaction score
10,494
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Sirspud said:
C+. Pass blocking wasn't porous but they look better than they are due to great pocket movement from the QB. In the running game they didn't move anybody off the ball.
Click to expand...
Great pocket movement?

I didn't see anything exceptional in that regard.

I will give them a C+ as well though.

They were OK at pass pro, but I don't think they were really tested all that much.

If we would have had the lead, I think the Pats run a lot more stunts, twists and games.

They didn't have to, and BB never shows more than he has to, early in the season.

The running attack was meh. Not great, nor horrific as compared to last year.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
14,283
Reaction score
5,203
Location
NJ
CRIOS said:
My offensive line (week 1) grade:

B -

You?
Click to expand...
I agree with this score...if they had done a better job Run blocking, this would be an A or at least B+.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
64,629
Reaction score
15,489
Location
richmond va
I hate letter grades but at the very best I’d say average. The very best. Probably overrating it frankly

at least I didn’t see any uh ohs unlike the off ball lb level and edge play.

well Jackson needs to play with better balance and technique or he’s gonna have some serious problems but it all looked correctable with time.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
7,199
Reaction score
6,219
Location
New Jersey
DolfinJohnNY said:
Pass Blocking = C+
Run Blocking = D

Overall = C-
Click to expand...
Sounds about right. But would add the unexpected solid play of the rookies and the less then stellar play from Karras. Over all they allowed a 38% pass rush rate. Bottom tier in the league which overshadowed the rookies debuts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom