greasy v1.0 (2 rounds)

ROUND 1



1. New York Jets - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson



2. Jacksonville Jaguars - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State



3. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, T, Oregon



4. Dallas Cowboys - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama



5. Carolina Panthers - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU



6. Atlanta Falcons - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami



7. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State



8. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU



9. Los Angeles Chargers - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama



***TRADE*** Chicago trades 1st rounder, 2nd rounder and 2nd rounder in '21 to NYG for 1st rounder and 4th rounder

10. Chicago Bears (from NYG) - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State



11. Detroit Lions - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota



12. San Francisco 49ers - Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State



13. Denver Broncos - Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan



14. Minnesota Vikings - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida



15. New York Giants (from CHI) - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech



***TRADE*** Arizona trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to NE for 1st rounder

16. Arizona Cardinals (from NE) - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia



***TRADE*** Miami trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to LVR for 1st rounder

17. Miami Dolphins (from LVR) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama



18. Baltimore Ravens - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue



19. Washington Football Team - Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech



20. New England Patriots (from ARZ) - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State



21. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA) - Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, LB, Notre Dame



22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jay Tufele, DT, USC



23. Indianapolis Colts - Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame



24. Cleveland Browns - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa



25. New York Jets (from SEA) - Travis Moerig, S, TCU



26. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA) - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson



27. Tennessee Titans - Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas



28. Buffalo Bills - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina



29. Green Bay Packers - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington



30. Pittsburgh Steelers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Iowa



31. New Orleans Saints - Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State



32. Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh





ROUND 2



33. New York Jets - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama



34. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sam Cosmi, T, Texas



35. Cincinnati Bengals - Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest



36. Carolina Panthers - Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma



37. Atlanta Falcons - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia



***TRADE*** Denver trades 2nd rounder and 4th rounder to MIA for 2nd rounder

38. Denver Broncos (from MIA) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama



39. Dallas Cowboys - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri



40. Philadelphia Eagles - Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson



41. Los Angeles Chargers - Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State



42. Detroit Lions - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama



43. San Francisco 49ers - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon



44. Miami Dolphins (from DEN) - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State



45. New York Giants - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College



46. New York Giants (from CHI) - Rashawn Slater, G, Northwestern



47. New England Patriots - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State



48. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) - Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami



49. Las Vegas Raiders - Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama



50. Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma



***TRADE*** Seattle trades 2nd rounder, 4th rounder and 7th rounder to WSH for 2nd rounder

51. Seattle Seahawks (from WSH) - Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan



52. Arizona Cardinals - Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC



53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia



54. Miami Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina



55. Cleveland Browns - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State



56. Indianapolis Colts - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida



57. Los Angeles Rams - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford



58. Tennessee Titans - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama



59. Washington Football Team (from SEA) - Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU



60. Buffalo Bills - Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh



61. Green Bay Packers - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC



62. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jackson Carman, T, Clemson



63. New Orleans Saints - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina



64. Kansas City Chiefs - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College