greasy v1.0 (2 rounds)

ROUND 1

1. New York Jets - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Jacksonville Jaguars - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

3. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

4. Dallas Cowboys - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

5. Carolina Panthers - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

6. Atlanta Falcons - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

7. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

8. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

9. Los Angeles Chargers - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

***TRADE*** Chicago trades 1st rounder, 2nd rounder and 2nd rounder in '21 to NYG for 1st rounder and 4th rounder
10. Chicago Bears (from NYG) - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

11. Detroit Lions - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

12. San Francisco 49ers - Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State

13. Denver Broncos - Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

14. Minnesota Vikings - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

15. New York Giants (from CHI) - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

***TRADE*** Arizona trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to NE for 1st rounder
16. Arizona Cardinals (from NE) - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

***TRADE*** Miami trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to LVR for 1st rounder
17. Miami Dolphins (from LVR) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

18. Baltimore Ravens - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

19. Washington Football Team - Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

20. New England Patriots (from ARZ) - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

21. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA) - Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, LB, Notre Dame

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jay Tufele, DT, USC

23. Indianapolis Colts - Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame

24. Cleveland Browns - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

25. New York Jets (from SEA) - Travis Moerig, S, TCU

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA) - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

27. Tennessee Titans - Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

28. Buffalo Bills - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

29. Green Bay Packers - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

30. Pittsburgh Steelers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Iowa

31. New Orleans Saints - Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh


ROUND 2

33. New York Jets - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

34. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sam Cosmi, T, Texas

35. Cincinnati Bengals - Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

36. Carolina Panthers - Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

37. Atlanta Falcons - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

***TRADE*** Denver trades 2nd rounder and 4th rounder to MIA for 2nd rounder
38. Denver Broncos (from MIA) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

39. Dallas Cowboys - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

40. Philadelphia Eagles - Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

41. Los Angeles Chargers - Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State

42. Detroit Lions - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

43. San Francisco 49ers - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

44. Miami Dolphins (from DEN) - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

45. New York Giants - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

46. New York Giants (from CHI) - Rashawn Slater, G, Northwestern

47. New England Patriots - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

48. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) - Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami

49. Las Vegas Raiders - Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama

50. Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

***TRADE*** Seattle trades 2nd rounder, 4th rounder and 7th rounder to WSH for 2nd rounder
51. Seattle Seahawks (from WSH) - Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan

52. Arizona Cardinals - Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

54. Miami Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

55. Cleveland Browns - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

56. Indianapolis Colts - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

57. Los Angeles Rams - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

58. Tennessee Titans - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

59. Washington Football Team (from SEA) - Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

60. Buffalo Bills - Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh

61. Green Bay Packers - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

62. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jackson Carman, T, Clemson

63. New Orleans Saints - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

64. Kansas City Chiefs - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
 
