greasy v1.0 (2 rounds)

greasyObnoxious
I love lamp
Club Member
ROUND 1
1. New York Jets - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. Jacksonville Jaguars - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, T, Oregon
4. Dallas Cowboys - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
5. Carolina Panthers - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
6. Atlanta Falcons - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
7. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
8. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
9. Los Angeles Chargers - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
***TRADE*** Chicago trades 1st rounder, 2nd rounder and 2nd rounder in '21 to NYG for 1st rounder and 4th rounder
10. Chicago Bears (from NYG) - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
11. Detroit Lions - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
12. San Francisco 49ers - Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
13. Denver Broncos - Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
14. Minnesota Vikings - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
15. New York Giants (from CHI) - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
***TRADE*** Arizona trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to NE for 1st rounder
16. Arizona Cardinals (from NE) - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
***TRADE*** Miami trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to LVR for 1st rounder
17. Miami Dolphins (from LVR) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
18. Baltimore Ravens - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
19. Washington Football Team - Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech
20. New England Patriots (from ARZ) - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
21. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA) - Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, LB, Notre Dame
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jay Tufele, DT, USC
23. Indianapolis Colts - Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame
24. Cleveland Browns - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
25. New York Jets (from SEA) - Travis Moerig, S, TCU
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA) - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
27. Tennessee Titans - Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
28. Buffalo Bills - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
29. Green Bay Packers - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
30. Pittsburgh Steelers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Iowa
31. New Orleans Saints - Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh
ROUND 2
33. New York Jets - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
34. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sam Cosmi, T, Texas
35. Cincinnati Bengals - Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
36. Carolina Panthers - Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
37. Atlanta Falcons - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
***TRADE*** Denver trades 2nd rounder and 4th rounder to MIA for 2nd rounder
38. Denver Broncos (from MIA) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
39. Dallas Cowboys - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
40. Philadelphia Eagles - Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
41. Los Angeles Chargers - Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State
42. Detroit Lions - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
43. San Francisco 49ers - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
44. Miami Dolphins (from DEN) - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
45. New York Giants - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
46. New York Giants (from CHI) - Rashawn Slater, G, Northwestern
47. New England Patriots - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
48. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) - Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami
49. Las Vegas Raiders - Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
50. Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
***TRADE*** Seattle trades 2nd rounder, 4th rounder and 7th rounder to WSH for 2nd rounder
51. Seattle Seahawks (from WSH) - Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan
52. Arizona Cardinals - Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
54. Miami Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
55. Cleveland Browns - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
56. Indianapolis Colts - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
57. Los Angeles Rams - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
58. Tennessee Titans - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
59. Washington Football Team (from SEA) - Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
60. Buffalo Bills - Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
61. Green Bay Packers - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
62. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jackson Carman, T, Clemson
63. New Orleans Saints - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
1. New York Jets - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. Jacksonville Jaguars - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
3. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, T, Oregon
4. Dallas Cowboys - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
5. Carolina Panthers - Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
6. Atlanta Falcons - Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
7. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) - Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
8. Philadelphia Eagles - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
9. Los Angeles Chargers - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
***TRADE*** Chicago trades 1st rounder, 2nd rounder and 2nd rounder in '21 to NYG for 1st rounder and 4th rounder
10. Chicago Bears (from NYG) - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
11. Detroit Lions - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
12. San Francisco 49ers - Wyatt Davis, G, Ohio State
13. Denver Broncos - Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
14. Minnesota Vikings - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
15. New York Giants (from CHI) - Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
***TRADE*** Arizona trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to NE for 1st rounder
16. Arizona Cardinals (from NE) - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
***TRADE*** Miami trades 1st rounder and 3rd rounder to LVR for 1st rounder
17. Miami Dolphins (from LVR) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
18. Baltimore Ravens - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
19. Washington Football Team - Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech
20. New England Patriots (from ARZ) - Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
21. Las Vegas Raiders (from MIA) - Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, LB, Notre Dame
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jay Tufele, DT, USC
23. Indianapolis Colts - Liam Eichenberg, T, Notre Dame
24. Cleveland Browns - Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
25. New York Jets (from SEA) - Travis Moerig, S, TCU
26. Jacksonville Jaguars (from SEA) - Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
27. Tennessee Titans - Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
28. Buffalo Bills - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
29. Green Bay Packers - Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
30. Pittsburgh Steelers - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Iowa
31. New Orleans Saints - Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
32. Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh
ROUND 2
33. New York Jets - Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
34. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sam Cosmi, T, Texas
35. Cincinnati Bengals - Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest
36. Carolina Panthers - Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
37. Atlanta Falcons - Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
***TRADE*** Denver trades 2nd rounder and 4th rounder to MIA for 2nd rounder
38. Denver Broncos (from MIA) - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
39. Dallas Cowboys - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
40. Philadelphia Eagles - Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
41. Los Angeles Chargers - Dillon Radunz, T, North Dakota State
42. Detroit Lions - Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
43. San Francisco 49ers - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
44. Miami Dolphins (from DEN) - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
45. New York Giants - Hunter Long, TE, Boston College
46. New York Giants (from CHI) - Rashawn Slater, G, Northwestern
47. New England Patriots - Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
48. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) - Jaelen Phillips, EDGE, Miami
49. Las Vegas Raiders - Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
50. Baltimore Ravens - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
***TRADE*** Seattle trades 2nd rounder, 4th rounder and 7th rounder to WSH for 2nd rounder
51. Seattle Seahawks (from WSH) - Jalen Mayfield, T, Michigan
52. Arizona Cardinals - Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
54. Miami Dolphins - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
55. Cleveland Browns - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
56. Indianapolis Colts - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
57. Los Angeles Rams - Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
58. Tennessee Titans - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
59. Washington Football Team (from SEA) - Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
60. Buffalo Bills - Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pittsburgh
61. Green Bay Packers - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
62. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jackson Carman, T, Clemson
63. New Orleans Saints - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
64. Kansas City Chiefs - Zion Johnson, G, Boston College