Great article from Miami Herald

If you can not read it. This is the main point. Its a great read though comparing Tanne when in Miami to Tua and what happened when he went to Tennesee.

To gain an appreciation for how little the Dolphins have done to help Tua. They entered the week last in pass block win rate (45 percent). Their running backs are averaging 3.4 yards per carry, worst in the league. They entered the week tied for sixth in most passes dropped with 20. They entered the week 25th in yards after catch.

The case could be made that Tagovailoa has been given less support than Tannehill, who — during times of his career — had an elite center in Mike Pouncey, a very good left tackle in Jake Long (one year) and Branden Albert (three) and Laremy Tunsil (two), Pro Bowl receivers in Jarvis Landry and Mike Wallace and decent backs in Lamar Miller, Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake.

And anyone would still say that the Dolphins didn’t do enough to support Tannehill because the offensive line (except perhaps one season) always had holes and Miami never gave him an elite power running back — anybody close in quality to Derrick Henry — who could make his job easier. Ajayi was great for half a season, and that was it.

What happened when the Titans surrounded Tannehill with those two components? He instantly morphed from decent to very good. In his first two seasons with Tennessee — playing with Henry and the best offensive line of his career - he produced passer ratings of 117.5 and 106.5, by far the best of his career, along with 55 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
 
What happened when the Titans surrounded Tannehill with those two components? He instantly morphed from decent to very good.
Every QB worthy of playing in the NFL is going to look good given those components. Any worthwhile QB with those 2 components AND an above average defense is going to be part of a winning team.

That’s the resounding point many don’t seem to understand.

Tua Tagovailoa only benefits from ONE of those three things yet is still winning. Something RT was and is unable to do. He needs it all.
 
Nice. Well put. Unfortunately, many don't recognize what we have in Tua.

80% of resources in the off-season should be to make the offense better. Re-sign Ogbah and Giesicki and the rest on a LT or RT.
 
Need a competent oline and coaching. It all starts there. Give a QB enough time and WRs will get open all over, DBs cant cover that long.
 
