Great article from Miami Herald

If you can not read it. This is the main point. Its a great read though comparing Tanne when in Miami to Tua and what happened when he went to Tennesee.To gain an appreciation for how little the Dolphins have done to help Tua. They entered the week last in pass block win rate (45 percent). Their running backs are averaging 3.4 yards per carry, worst in the league. They entered the week tied for sixth in most passes dropped with 20. They entered the week 25th in yards after catch.The case could be made that Tagovailoa has been given less support than Tannehill, who — during times of his career — had an elite center in Mike Pouncey, a very good left tackle in Jake Long (one year) and Branden Albert (three) and Laremy Tunsil (two), Pro Bowl receivers in Jarvis Landry and Mike Wallace and decent backs in Lamar Miller, Jay Ajayi and Kenyan Drake.And anyone would still say that the Dolphins didn’t do enough to support Tannehill because the offensive line (except perhaps one season) always had holes and Miami never gave him an elite power running back — anybody close in quality to Derrick Henry — who could make his job easier. Ajayi was great for half a season, and that was it.What happened when the Titans surrounded Tannehill with those two components? He instantly morphed from decent to very good. In his first two seasons with Tennessee — playing with Henry and the best offensive line of his career - he produced passer ratings of 117.5 and 106.5, by far the best of his career, along with 55 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.