Great draft for you

G

GBpackers10

Congratulations on the great draft! I liked how you guys got a WR opposite of Tyreek Hill but I guess I’m not sure about the QB pick. What do you guys think?
 
NY8123

NY8123

GBpackers10 said:
Congratulations on the great draft! I liked how you guys got a WR opposite of Tyreek Hill but I guess I’m not sure about the QB pick. What do you guys think?
Click to expand...
The WR was drafted to take the place of Parker and the larger possession recovers. Waddle and Hill are going have the WR 1 and WR 2 on lockdown. The QB is just to potentially replace Bridgewater next year, at 6.5 mil for a backup QB why tie that money up if you can draft a 7th round QB.

The other kid Conner is the one I am rooting for as an UDFA.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

IMO, Tindall will be an impactful starter this year. If Ezukanma shows out in camp, a WR trade (PW) becomes more likely. Diesch has as good a shot of starting as Jackson or Eichenberg.

I liked the draft. The UDFA signings are good too.

Now, let's finish out by signing a couple more FA's and let camp begin already!
 
1

1972forever

DuderinoN703 said:
QB was a 7th rounder. There should be no question about why it happened.
Click to expand...
I have a question about why it happened. It seemed like a wasted pick but most 7th round picks turn out to be wasted picks. I like several of the UDFA signings a lot more than the drafting of a QB who likely has no chance of ever playing in a regular season game.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

I was just wondering if you're a closet phinophile?
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

😂 Great draft?!

As far as the actual draft, it was like having nose bleed seats in the end zone of a 200,000 seat stadium and the entire game was being played on the opposite end of the field.

The seats were so far up we didn’t get to them until the 3rd quarter and by then the game was already over.

Good chance this will be one of the least impactful drafts the Dolphins have ever had.

Other than that, yeah it was great. 😀
 
13marino13

13marino13

