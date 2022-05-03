Great draft for you

Great draft?!As far as the actual draft, it was like having nose bleed seats in the end zone of a 200,000 seat stadium and the entire game was being played on the opposite end of the field.The seats were so far up we didn’t get to them until the 3rd quarter and by then the game was already over.Good chance this will be one of the least impactful drafts the Dolphins have ever had.Other than that, yeah it was great.