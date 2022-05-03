Great draft for you

GBpackers10
Active Roster
Congratulations on the great draft! I liked how you guys got a WR opposite of Tyreek Hill but I guess I’m not sure about the QB pick. What do you guys think?
The WR was drafted to take the place of Parker and the larger possession recovers. Waddle and Hill are going have the WR 1 and WR 2 on lockdown. The QB is just to potentially replace Bridgewater next year, at 6.5 mil for a backup QB why tie that money up if you can draft a 7th round QB.
I have a question about why it happened. It seemed like a wasted pick but most 7th round picks turn out to be wasted picks. I like several of the UDFA signings a lot more than the drafting of a QB who likely has no chance of ever playing in a regular season game.
I doubt a 25 year old, 7th round QB whose best season involved 12 TD passes is going to unseat Tua.
In YOUR opinion....of course.QB was a 7th rounder. There should be no question about why it happened.