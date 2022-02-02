 Great folks lining up for McD as Miami H/C..... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great folks lining up for McD as Miami H/C.....

A snipit......


MOBILE, Ala. — Jets coach Robert Saleh was asked about the NFL's lack of diverse hiring as well as about former colleague Mike McDaniel on Wednesday.

Saleh would prefer McDaniel, a finalist to become head coach of the Dolphins, not end up in the AFC East. But he couldn't help but rave about McDaniel, offensive coordinator for the 49ers.

"Mike, people don't know this but he's also a minority," Saleh noted. "Mike is phenomenal. His mindset, the way he creates things, the way he creates things, the outside-the box thinking, his ability to communicate with people, he's as good as they get.

FOR FULL ARTICLE:

Brian Flores lawsuit hot topic among kw.palmbeachpost.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/02/02/brian-flores-lawsuit-coaches-mike-mcdaniel-dan-campbell-duce-staley-senior-bowl/9313958002/
 
