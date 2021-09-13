Great win, now back to work!

So every player on our roster will all say basically the same thing when asked if they are happy with how they played, 'I just work hard every day and try to get better'. That said, based on the game yesterday name a couple areas where we need to improve and why.



I'll go first.



10 quarterbacks had a completion percentage of 63.6% or less, only two won. Pittsburgh and Miami.



I don't think we can keep winning without improving our completion rate. We need more completions which translates to more first downs which gives us more time of possession and a much needed break for our defense.The O'line was struggling against a very capable defense so we can't keep a defense honest by going to the deep ball even with Fuller as the O'line won't give us that kind of time very often. The quick slants and tight ends have got to be a bigger part of the offense next week. Wilson is a YAC monster and Waddle should be, these guys will be key until our O'line finds it's footing.



On the other side of the ball, where was our pass rush? Pittsburgh really got to Allen yesterday but if we're going to do that we need to generate some serious pressure. Allen looked like Rookie Allen when he was being pressured, we need that guy to be the one under center next week. We need to find our pass rush!