 Great win, now back to work! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Great win, now back to work!

Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1,169
Reaction score
3,872
Location
Alabama
So every player on our roster will all say basically the same thing when asked if they are happy with how they played, 'I just work hard every day and try to get better'. That said, based on the game yesterday name a couple areas where we need to improve and why.

I'll go first.

10 quarterbacks had a completion percentage of 63.6% or less, only two won. Pittsburgh and Miami.

I don't think we can keep winning without improving our completion rate. We need more completions which translates to more first downs which gives us more time of possession and a much needed break for our defense.The O'line was struggling against a very capable defense so we can't keep a defense honest by going to the deep ball even with Fuller as the O'line won't give us that kind of time very often. The quick slants and tight ends have got to be a bigger part of the offense next week. Wilson is a YAC monster and Waddle should be, these guys will be key until our O'line finds it's footing.

On the other side of the ball, where was our pass rush? Pittsburgh really got to Allen yesterday but if we're going to do that we need to generate some serious pressure. Allen looked like Rookie Allen when he was being pressured, we need that guy to be the one under center next week. We need to find our pass rush!
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
43,280
Reaction score
72,707
Location
Kissimmee,FL
First we need to stop with the soft zone. We need more pressure on the QB for sure.

On offense we need to stick with the run game a bit more and we need the quick short passes to playmakers like Waddle and Wilson as well as Gaskins out of the back field. We need first downs this coming Sunday.
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Bandwidth Of Brothers
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
1,169
Reaction score
3,872
Location
Alabama
superphin said:
Is there a strong correlation between winning and a high completion %?
Click to expand...
It would appear that there was this past week. 8 QBs under 63.6% lost....

QBR_2020.PNG

This was from last year, under 60% doesn't look great does it? Looks like 9 of the 14 playoff teams last year were over 60%
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom