GREATEST FREE AGENT SIGNING OF ALL TIME

Since we’re in the season I thought I’d do a little MD edumacation thread for thosewho weren’t around in 1966. Don Shula was the greatest free agent of all time and it’s not even close.

Coaching trade..for sure!
 
Similar to what the Pat's paid for Belichick.

Interesting that 2 of the Mount Rushmore guys were traded.
 
