GREATEST FREE AGENT SIGNING OF ALL TIME

dolphinheel
Starter
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2004
- Messages
- 2,877
- Reaction score
- 1,974
Since we’re in the season I thought I’d do a little MD edumacation thread for thosewho weren’t around in 1966. Don Shula was the greatest free agent of all time and it’s not even close.
The “trade” that sent Don Shula to the Miami Dolphins from the Colts
The best trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Colts changed history. There has been a few trades between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis and Ba...
phinphanatic.com