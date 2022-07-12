 Greetings and Welcome | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Greetings and Welcome

NY8123

NY8123

Hi all,

after several members asked about a Fantasy Football sub-forum we have hear you and answered. Please use this forum to talk all things fantasy, organize the in-house leagues and generally talk smack to those you have beaten handily. So sit back and help us build this new sub-forum.

@Henrik @13marino13 @fishfanmiami @Fin-Loco @So Be @Crump @NBP81 @Danny @nick1 @mrhankey81701 @RichmondWeb @CMD @circumstances @KingHydra @adolfan131313 @Feverdream @AdamD13 @MrChadRico @Mystery Guest @biggrouper @Thumper1016 @Rev Kev @Stinger24 @EasyRider @pb1300 @Ruckus45 @JEDIJ007 @indianaphinfan @Mindtornado @50 years a fan @Tuaffinity and Beyond @Kebo @Fintastic2124
 
Thanks for doing it!
 
Appreciate it brother.

I know the draft isn’t for another 6 weeks or so, but I don’t even know why you all plan on drafting at all.
It’s obvious my SUPERIOR intellect will outwit, outshine, outsmart, and outhouse literally everyone of you. I have been using all my free time with a brand new baby scouring fantasy articles and coming up with a bulletproof strategy to dispose of my enemies.

You are all toast before this thing starts…

Jk 😂 my baby has taken every waking (and sleeping) second of my days and I hope to be coherent during the draft
 
