Greetings and Welcome

NY8123
The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2008
- Messages
- 30,867
- Reaction score
- 36,667
- Location
- out in the Ding Weeds
Hi all,
after several members asked about a Fantasy Football sub-forum we have hear you and answered. Please use this forum to talk all things fantasy, organize the in-house leagues and generally talk smack to those you have beaten handily. So sit back and help us build this new sub-forum.
@Henrik @13marino13 @fishfanmiami @Fin-Loco @So Be @Crump @NBP81 @Danny @nick1 @mrhankey81701 @RichmondWeb @CMD @circumstances @KingHydra @adolfan131313 @Feverdream @AdamD13 @MrChadRico @Mystery Guest @biggrouper @Thumper1016 @Rev Kev @Stinger24 @EasyRider @pb1300 @Ruckus45 @JEDIJ007 @indianaphinfan @Mindtornado @50 years a fan @Tuaffinity and Beyond @Kebo @Fintastic2124
