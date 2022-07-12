Greetings and Welcome

Appreciate it brother.I know the draft isn’t for another 6 weeks or so, but I don’t even know why you all plan on drafting at all.It’s obvious my SUPERIOR intellect will outwit, outshine, outsmart, and outhouse literally everyone of you. I have been using all my free time with a brand new baby scouring fantasy articles and coming up with a bulletproof strategy to dispose of my enemies.You are all toast before this thing starts…Jkmy baby has taken every waking (and sleeping) second of my days and I hope to be coherent during the draft