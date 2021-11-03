Greg Cote: Miami Dolphins’ Watson Lust Ruined Season, Damaged Tua. And Blame Starts with Owner Ross

It'll all come together between March and the draft at the end of April.



This season is lost and completely irrelevant at this point. Those of us who are still watching, it's because we are die hards. That's all.



I do agree that the way this was handled was absolutely atrocious and downright embarrassing. That starts with Mr. Ross. Now we are in damage control mode, but have to do that while watching what gets said so that it doesn't piss you know who off before the off-season.



Like him as your franchise QB or not, I've never seen a second year QB have to go through something like this. The Cardinals situation with Rosen is the only one that comes to mind, and he was absolutely terrible on the football field and they settled it immediately with the first pick in the draft. No distractions of this magnitude while being asked to prep and win games. Sickening.



Today is not a good day to be a proud Miami Dolphins fan, and that isn't even because we are 1-7. It's because this organization from top to bottom is an embarrassment, and it seems as though no one had any issues with all of that getting out to the public.