 Greg Cote: Miami Dolphins’ Watson Lust Ruined Season, Damaged Tua. And Blame Starts with Owner Ross | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Greg Cote: Miami Dolphins’ Watson Lust Ruined Season, Damaged Tua. And Blame Starts with Owner Ross

It'll all come together between March and the draft at the end of April.

This season is lost and completely irrelevant at this point. Those of us who are still watching, it's because we are die hards. That's all.

I do agree that the way this was handled was absolutely atrocious and downright embarrassing. That starts with Mr. Ross. Now we are in damage control mode, but have to do that while watching what gets said so that it doesn't piss you know who off before the off-season.

Like him as your franchise QB or not, I've never seen a second year QB have to go through something like this. The Cardinals situation with Rosen is the only one that comes to mind, and he was absolutely terrible on the football field and they settled it immediately with the first pick in the draft. No distractions of this magnitude while being asked to prep and win games. Sickening.

Today is not a good day to be a proud Miami Dolphins fan, and that isn't even because we are 1-7. It's because this organization from top to bottom is an embarrassment, and it seems as though no one had any issues with all of that getting out to the public.
 
riorebel said:

"It would serve this Dolphins regime right if Tua Tagovailoa, sick of all this, demanded a trade. I doubt he will, of course. Because throughout this degrading ordeal he has shown the class not shown him by the team that put him through it." - Greg Cote
Speaking to Watson on Monday, one day before the NFL trade deadline, was a last-ditch effort, but Miami ultimately passed not because of a sudden moral reckoning, but because they could not get the 22 civil suits settled."

Don't believe that for a nanosecond. Every 3rd grader knows all those civil suits and criminal charges couldn't be settled in 24 hours, even if all sides agreed. By report, they didn'y talk to all lawyers involved - only watson. What would that accomplish? Reaching an agreement with watson would have resulted in a trade? I think not. And knowing a settlement of all charges would result in a significant suspension only makes it less unlikely.
 
Interesting debate... I mean as a fan do you want your team actively looking to improve or prefer to placate to the copasetic? And is it reasonable to think that kind of stuff can impact a player?
Im a KC Royals fan. For two years before a deal was done there was constant rumors about trading Zack Greinke, in fact he even won a Cy Young during that time but he was asked repeatedly about how much attention he pays to it. Zack has social anxiety and absolutely no filter and will tell it like it is even when that is not the best idea PR wise. So finally he was asked if he hoped he would be traded to a contender and he said "yes". The Royals fan base despised him from that moment on and some still talk ill about him to this day. But long story short the 2 years of hearing that his "team" was looking to trade him obviously had some impact on him.
 
Joe Rose tried to put up some nice company spin this morning on WQAM, he ended up sounding embarrassing. He actually tried to say positive things about this dingbat owner who signs his checks.
 
Some of the comments make me wonder if they even read the article. It's about ineptness of Ross. Has nothing to do with the players. Cote even kinda gives Flores a pass because the predicament it put him by having to stand by Tua publicly while Ross and Grier was not standing behind him privately. The whole thing is a fiasco that Ross is 100% responsible for. He OWNS the team and hired Grier and Flores. It's HIS mess.
 
a few excellent games out of Tua in the next few weeks, and all this "lust and damage" will just be sh!t-stirring of the past.
 
