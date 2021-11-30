 Grier ain't going nowhere with Holland, Waddle and Phillips performing as they are. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I'm not a Grier fan. but when you look at how Holland, Phillips Waddle, and now Tua are doing, realistically, he isn't going anywhere unless they all have a drastic fall off over the next couple of weeks. Yes, that's a run-on sentence but I feel it's accurate. Those who are on a cliff if we keep him might want to hope the water's deep because you'll be jumping. Prepare yourselves. Right now it certainly feels like Flo Grier going into year 4.
 
I honestly am kind of curious as to how Grier handles FA with the cap space. If he makes that work I think this team will have real promise and if they execute, well, his name is going to stay on that door.

If they squander all that money on typical golddiggers like Fuller, well, don't let said door hit ya on the way out.
 
Fin-Loco said:
I'm not a Grier fan. but when you look at how Holland, Phillips Waddle, and now Tua are doing, realistically, he isn't going anywhere unless they all have a drastic fall off over the next couple of weeks. Yes, that's a run-on sentence but I feel it's accurate. Those who are on a cliff if we keep him might want to hope the water's deep because you'll be jumping. Prepare yourselves. Right now it certainly feels like Flo Grier going into year 4.
I don't think his picks overall (Flo era) have been so bad as compared to GMs around the league as a whole.

Sure there have been some stinkers (Iggy), but overall? I would say top 3rd of GMs when you also include trades and asset aquisition.

Wilkins, Davis, AVG, Jones, etc are all solid, starting caliber players.

Not going to get into O-line picks, because I truly believe much of that is a coaching issue, rather than one of talent.
 
AMakados10 said:
Tua improving is all that matters imo. The whole tank job was to find an elite QB.
We'll see. Like it or not, elite Qbs don't average 255 yards and 1.66 tds a game (I took out Buffalo and the games he didn't start). He's a ways away from elite yet but hopefully, he gets there. Definitely looking promising over the last 4 games.
 
Mach2 said:
I don't think his picks overall (Flo era) have been so bad as compared to GMs around the league as a whole.

Sure there have been some stinkers (Iggy), but overall? I would say top 3rd of GMs when you also include trades and asset aquisition.

Wilkins, Davis, AVG, Jones, etc are all solid, starting caliber players.
I agree. The OL picks and the mostly poor FA selections are what is really damning.
 
Fin-Loco said:
I agree. The OL picks and the mostly poor FA selections are what is really damning.
Yeah, I edited my post to include my take on the O-line issue.

My premise is that even if, for example, AJ is a bad pick, can they all be bad picks? Are they all dumber than a box of rocks? I find that hard to believe, and I don't put any weight on what previous regimes (before Allen and McKenzie) have done.

I believe it's more likely our O-line coaching is bad than every single player is a miss. By accident, at random we should have hit on one or two.
 
I would think Grier (and Flores) are back next year. Grier's '21 draft success pretty much solidified that. And that's fine with me, he deserves it. But, like we're all thinking, let's see how he well does in FA spending this off-season.
 
'Deep said:
I would think Grier (and Flores) are back next year. Grier's '21 draft success solidified that. And that's fine with me, he deserves it. Let's see how he well does in FA spending.
I expect they'll return as well...unless we fall off a cliff these last 5 games.

I'm just hoping Flo learned some lessons this year. He's had some really rough patches managing games this year...and he needs to hire better people to recommend throwing the challenge flag. The lessons are there in black and white, he just needs to grow from them.

Grier really needs a better FA showing than his track record. If they're continuing on with Tua, which I see no reason they shouldn't, then bolster the right positions with the right players. Don't need to go hog-wild, but bring in about 4 really good FAs to fill crucial holes, and keep Ogbah/Gesicki minimum.
 
Grier has a long history of underwhelming draft picks.

We had 2 first rounders and 2 seconds this past year and he hit on 3 of the picks and people are acting like the dude deserves a raise or an extension for actually doing his job for once.

I’m a fan of Holland, Waddle, and Phillips but youve got people on here who already think Holland is better than a 2 time all pro.

Let’s see what Grier does this next draft since it’s likely he’s not going anywhere.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
I expect they'll return as well...unless we fall off a cliff these last 5 games.

I'm just hoping Flo learned some lessons this year. He's had some really rough patches managing games this year...and he needs to hire better people to recommend throwing the challenge flag. The lessons are there in black and white, he just needs to grow from them.

Grier really needs a better FA showing than his track record. If they're continuing on with Tua, which I see no reason they shouldn't, then bolster the right positions with the right players. Don't need to go hog-wild, but bring in about 4 really good FAs to fill crucial holes, and keep Ogbah/Gesicki minimum.
The challenge flag thing is one of my "peeves".

Reality is, in most situations the HC is relying on others' input to make the decision. Whoever that is needs that responsibility taken away.
 
Fin-Loco said:
We'll see. Like it or not, elite Qbs don't average 255 yards and 1.66 tds a game (I took out Buffalo and the games he didn't start). He's a ways away from elite yet but hopefully, he gets there. Definitely looking promising over the last 4 games.
Tom Brady averaged 253 yards and 1.5 TDs a game his last year in New England when the supporting offensive cast was failing him. When he got players worth a damn he won a Super Bowl the following year.

Tua isn't elite yet, but he's playing very well considering what he has to work with.
 
E30M3 said:
I honestly am kind of curious as to how Grier handles FA with the cap space. If he makes that work I think this team will have real promise and if they execute, well, his name is going to stay on that door.

If they squander all that money on typical golddiggers like Fuller, well, don't let said door hit ya on the way out.
The cap space should be used on a veteran or two for the Oline. If we had that this year maybe our season would have started better and Tua wouldn't have ended up with broken ribs
 
jbyrd850 said:
Grier has a long history of underwhelming draft picks.

We had 2 first rounders and 2 seconds this past year and he hit on 3 of the picks and people are acting like the dude deserves a raise or an extension for actually doing his job for once.

I’m a fan of Holland, Waddle, and Phillips but youve got people on here who already think Holland is better than a 2 time all pro.

Let’s see what Grier does this next draft since it’s likely he’s not going anywhere.
Holland is having a much better season than Minkah, past awards are irrelevant.

Holland is allowing a lower % of passes to be caught, getting more pressures, more INTs, more sacks, in less snaps than Minkah...so yes, people think he is better than a 2-time all-pro, because he is this season.
 
lynx said:
The cap space should be used on a veteran or two for the Oline. If we had that this year maybe our season would have started better and Tua wouldn't have ended up with broken ribs
Very much agreed.
 
