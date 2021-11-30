Grier ain't going nowhere with Holland, Waddle and Phillips performing as they are.

I expect they'll return as well...unless we fall off a cliff these last 5 games.



I'm just hoping Flo learned some lessons this year. He's had some really rough patches managing games this year...and he needs to hire better people to recommend throwing the challenge flag. The lessons are there in black and white, he just needs to grow from them.



Grier really needs a better FA showing than his track record. If they're continuing on with Tua, which I see no reason they shouldn't, then bolster the right positions with the right players. Don't need to go hog-wild, but bring in about 4 really good FAs to fill crucial holes, and keep Ogbah/Gesicki minimum.