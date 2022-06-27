Grier continues to put the Dolphins in amazing position for greatness

DOLFANMIKE
Apparently the Dolphins cap situation is among the best in the league, despite having made trades for WR Hill, elite FA pickups like Armstead, and gathering multiple high draft choices.
Kudos to Chris Grier who continues to put us in great shape to win.
