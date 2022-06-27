Grier continues to put the Dolphins in amazing position for greatness

PFF: Dolphins' three-year salary cap forecast ranks among NFL's best Miami has plenty they can do in the coming years.

Apparently the Dolphins cap situation is among the best in the league, despite having made trades for WR Hill, elite FA pickups like Armstead, and gathering multiple high draft choices.Kudos to Chris Grier who continues to put us in great shape to win."Obviously, the team is built to win in the next few years, so the Dolphins will have to capitalize on this opportunity and show that they’ve made smart moves by winning a Super Bowl."