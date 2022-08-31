Grier drafting ability

This site has been making the rounds on Twitter. Basically takes the draft position, the historical AV of players drafted at that position, and then sees whether the actual pick exceeded or failed to exceed the historical average value of the pick. You can select the yearsYou can filter it by GM to get a ranking. Here’s some thoughts on different time ranges:Since 2018, Chris Grier ranks 4th among all NFL GMs. I’d expect him to go even higher in the next few years as the 2021 draft looks like his best and there’s only 1 year of data for those players.If you expand that range just 1 year to 2017-present, he drops out of the top half of GMs. Our 2017 draft class was bad. Really bad.Using the 2018-2021 range, the jets and the patriots ranked #32 and #31 respectively from 2017-2021 they are 31 and 30, trailing only the raiders