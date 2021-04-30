Grier is From the Belichick school of GMing Caring more about Picks and Showing How Smart You Are

rather than picking the players that can help you win a super bowl.



We could have had a potential hall of famer and an all pro (pitts and philips) or 2 potential all pros in chase and phillips. pieces like these, and a good qb and defense make you dominant for a decade.

but just like belichick, he has to try to show hes the smartest in the room and get more picks. picks dont win super bowls, players do.

it matters what you do with your picks. and if you keep playing the bellichick game (who only got bailed out of being a poor gm by having tom brady) and focus only on getting more picks every year, you wont win jack (unless maybe if you have brady). id posit, if the pats had a top gm over the last 19 years, brady probably wins about 11 or 12 sb's instead of 6 with the pats.



now dont get me wrong, if waddle stays healthy i think we can be good. esp if our o line develops well.



at the start of all this, i was in favor of taking a qb. when is miami going to be picking at number three again. 2 shots at a franchise qb with tua. whichever one aint it, you can trade. but if you are going to not do that, you dont trade out of #3 where you can land 1 of 2 potentially transcendent players (pitts very likely, and chase may be) for a 2023 first round pick.



my 2 cents

coming away with pitts (or chase) and pillips probably wins the draft (definitely day 1) and sets up potentially a decade of dominance.

love the coach, hate the gm.