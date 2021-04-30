 Grier is From the Belichick school of GMing Caring more about Picks and Showing How Smart You Are | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier is From the Belichick school of GMing Caring more about Picks and Showing How Smart You Are

Grier is From the Belichick school of GMing Caring more about Picks and Showing How Smart You Are
rather than picking the players that can help you win a super bowl.

We could have had a potential hall of famer and an all pro (pitts and philips) or 2 potential all pros in chase and phillips. pieces like these, and a good qb and defense make you dominant for a decade.
but just like belichick, he has to try to show hes the smartest in the room and get more picks. picks dont win super bowls, players do.
it matters what you do with your picks. and if you keep playing the bellichick game (who only got bailed out of being a poor gm by having tom brady) and focus only on getting more picks every year, you wont win jack (unless maybe if you have brady). id posit, if the pats had a top gm over the last 19 years, brady probably wins about 11 or 12 sb's instead of 6 with the pats.

now dont get me wrong, if waddle stays healthy i think we can be good. esp if our o line develops well.

at the start of all this, i was in favor of taking a qb. when is miami going to be picking at number three again. 2 shots at a franchise qb with tua. whichever one aint it, you can trade. but if you are going to not do that, you dont trade out of #3 where you can land 1 of 2 potentially transcendent players (pitts very likely, and chase may be) for a 2023 first round pick.

my 2 cents
coming away with pitts (or chase) and pillips probably wins the draft (definitely day 1) and sets up potentially a decade of dominance.
love the coach, hate the gm.
 
wow! just joined (tho been trying for a month and never got confirmation email thing to work till today) and you welcome me with this personal negativity. sports fans have opinions. this site is created to share them. maybe youd consider welcoming, supporting and joining other dolphin fans in comradery.
 
Vandalbrot said:
Do you actually think Brady carried the Pats to 6 superbowl wins?
yes i do. ive watched for 20 years. i saw where bb held the team back with his insecure ego: not hiring the best coaches, how he ran his drafts, and too many other details to count over the years. dont get me wrong, hes a great coach even if he is much more of a jerk to his players than he needs to be.
 
No one really knows what's gonna happen man. I understand you're bumming on the pick but adding Waddle to our WR core should be nasty

look at this dude run
 
fin111 said:
yes i do. ive watched for 20 years. i saw where bb held the team back with his insecure ego: not hiring the best coaches, how he ran his drafts, and too many other details to count over the years. dont get me wrong, hes a great coach even if he is much more of a jerk to his players than he needs to be.
You are certainly entitled to your opinion but I think you're dead wrong. Not saying Bellichick is perfect but he has been historically good at drafting and the Patriots over the years have had talented rosters that extend far beyond Brady.

I think you'll find plenty of people who have watched NFL football for 20+ years that disagree with your take on this.
 
Why all the hate for Grier? He is doing a great job. This rebuild is coming alone nicely.

We needed a weapon for Tua and he got Fuller and Waddle. Why do you not like the Waddle pick?
 
fin111 said:
yes i do. ive watched for 20 years. i saw where bb held the team back with his insecure ego: not hiring the best coaches, how he ran his drafts, and too many other details to count over the years. dont get me wrong, hes a great coach even if he is much more of a jerk to his players than he needs to be.
Brady learned to win SB's under BB. How many do you think he'd have without a D that held LA to 3 points, or the greatest show on turf to 17? I'm not going to sit here and slag Brady but if you think it's just on him you haven't been paying attention.
 
Dynastybuilder said:
Brady learned to win SB's under BB. How many do you think he'd have without a D that held LA to 3 points, or the greatest show on turf to 17? I'm not going to sit here and slag Brady but if you think it's just on him you haven't been paying attention.
you know ive got paragraphs to give you a reply to this and probably take 3 days. we'll have to see what my life is like if i put the work into it. peace ps. one little starter for you is bb intentionally left the cubbard bare on offense. he's a very small person and all he cared about was proving he was the reason the pats won their sbs. hed been trying to get rid of brady since 2014. he starved the offense and built up the defense in bradys later years intentionally. if the pats won a sb, he made sure it would be because of the defense. bb even sabotaged brady going to sf when he left new england by telling lynch brady was washed up when lynch and shanahan were considering brady and letting go of jimmy g. bradys first choice was sf. bb nixed that.
 
