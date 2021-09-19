 Grier needs to go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier needs to go

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,065
Reaction score
3,260
Location
Everywhere
Every loss this same thread pops up. Lol. You guys just need to bump them from the locker cause that's the same place this is going.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,300
Reaction score
1,905
Location
Massachusetts
If the only place that Dolphins management can honestly be discussed is the depths, so be it. But why should the guy should be immune from criticism considering how badly the team is outclassed by the top of the division? This loss isn’t on Tua, but the rest of the team hasn’t covered itself in glory, and the guy who assembled the team should be held responsible.
 
B

boringfin

Scout Team
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
487
Reaction score
275
Location
Miami
Jimi said:
I hated the idea of holding him over from the get. This dude has way more whiffs than gems. He’s not the worst GM in the world but he’s clearly holding us back.
Click to expand...
he is the worst GM in the game. you give anyone else the assets we had and they aren't missing this bad.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,749
Reaction score
2,332
Age
31
Location
Tallahassee
boringfin said:
he is the worst GM in the game. you give anyone else the assets we had and they aren't missing this bad.
Click to expand...
Gotta give him credit for getting the assets in the first place, only reason I say that.

But yah his use of draft picks is alarmingly bad
 
B

boringfin

Scout Team
Joined
May 9, 2014
Messages
487
Reaction score
275
Location
Miami
Jimi said:
Gotta give him credit for getting the assets in the first place, only reason I say that.

But yah his use of draft picks is alarmingly bad
Click to expand...
he got a great haul for those players especially Tunsil. No question
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,131
Reaction score
1,377
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
There’s no doubt he has set us back. I gave him the benefit of the doubt for a long time but we have a lot of problems
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Seer of Visions
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
20,387
Reaction score
5,862
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
Adam Strange said:
If the only place that Dolphins management can honestly be discussed is the depths, so be it. But why should the guy should be immune from criticism considering how badly the team is outclassed by the top of the division? This loss isn’t on Tua, but the rest of the team hasn’t covered itself in glory, and the guy who assembled the team should be held responsible.
Click to expand...
No, but you can’t say Tua was a great draft pick either when we once again passed better talent!
 
Phantom

Phantom

Phantom
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
6,261
Reaction score
855
In 2 years we will be looking for a coach, a qb, and an offenesive line. same old song.
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

Scout Team
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
535
Reaction score
322
The overreaction on this board is priceless. It’s only the second game and he’s not getting fired. Also we will be loosing more games so y’all buckle up.
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Club Member
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
6,896
Reaction score
8,929
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
I like the value he gets in trades, but not a fan of the picks he's made and the players we acquire in FA for the most part. He's done a terrible job using those many assets and that is on full display on this ugly afternoon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom