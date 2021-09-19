Grier needs to go

SeasonsMusic
5, first round picks the last 2 years and waddle is the only decent one. This dude has set us back years. So disappointed.
he is the worst GM in the game. you give anyone else the assets we had and they aren't missing this bad.I hated the idea of holding him over from the get. This dude has way more whiffs than gems. He’s not the worst GM in the world but he’s clearly holding us back.
Gotta give him credit for getting the assets in the first place, only reason I say that.he is the worst GM in the game. you give anyone else the assets we had and they aren't missing this bad.
he got a great haul for those players especially Tunsil. No questionGotta give him credit for getting the assets in the first place, only reason I say that.
But yah his use of draft picks is alarmingly bad
No, but you can’t say Tua was a great draft pick either when we once again passed better talent!If the only place that Dolphins management can honestly be discussed is the depths, so be it. But why should the guy should be immune from criticism considering how badly the team is outclassed by the top of the division? This loss isn’t on Tua, but the rest of the team hasn’t covered itself in glory, and the guy who assembled the team should be held responsible.