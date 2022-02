Ehh can’t play Monday morning qb. I certainly liked our chances more than the 49ers. 9ers got hot midway through the season, they are looking to move on from Jimmy G so Lance could struggle and give us a top 10 pick next year. This draft class isn’t great either way the real tell of the trade is next years pick. Draft is solid in wideouts but it’s a pretty big log jam in that mid 1st to early 2nd wideout between London,Olave,Burks,Dotson and you can even throw bell and pickens into that early second late 1st range. If you choose to go oline at 15 you probably miss out on 4 maybe even all 5 top linemen. 30 has a nice range of talent however I’d prefer we pick up free agents for oline rather than draft, we’ve tried the oline in 1st round before