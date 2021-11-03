Grier's Phoning It In - Who Is A Better Replacement?

The lack of moves makes me feel that Grier knows he's on the way out the door. Basically going with the why setup the team for the next guy by doing an X deal or DP deal. When grading him on his FA deals and his draft picks, I think he grades out to about a C-/D since he took over for T-Bum. I'm not going into Flores in this thread and would appreciate it if everyone reserves that for other threads. Knowing that we have $100 million in cap depending upon extensions, and that Ross is at best impatient and very old, who is the right GM to put in there? To me, we want to pry away a top-tier GM by just chucking an obscene amount of money at him. Ross isn't going to want anyone learning on the job and is going to be expecting some big moves that have us playing in January next year.



Who are your top 10 GMs that with a Brinks truck we can pry away?