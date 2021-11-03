 Grier's Phoning It In - Who Is A Better Replacement? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Grier's Phoning It In - Who Is A Better Replacement?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

The lack of moves makes me feel that Grier knows he's on the way out the door. Basically going with the why setup the team for the next guy by doing an X deal or DP deal. When grading him on his FA deals and his draft picks, I think he grades out to about a C-/D since he took over for T-Bum. I'm not going into Flores in this thread and would appreciate it if everyone reserves that for other threads. Knowing that we have $100 million in cap depending upon extensions, and that Ross is at best impatient and very old, who is the right GM to put in there? To me, we want to pry away a top-tier GM by just chucking an obscene amount of money at him. Ross isn't going to want anyone learning on the job and is going to be expecting some big moves that have us playing in January next year.

Who are your top 10 GMs that with a Brinks truck we can pry away?
 
Jimi

Jimi

I think where San Franciscos pick ends up in the draft is going to be a major determining factor. It’s a whole lot easier to lure a quality GM with a top 5 pick than it is with the 16th pick. Particularly if the new GM wants to pick his own QB. If we end up with 16 or so, our options are going to be extremely limited (baring the new GM being a Tua or Watson fan)
 
Phantom

Phantom

Matbe next draft we can use a dart board, and let kids throw it at the draft chart, they could do no worse.
 
ONole1

ONole1

Fin-Loco said:
This response is based on what facts?
Click to expand...
Just curious why you think your take is anymore credible than his, where are your facts?

I don't know why they made no moves. I have a few theories, but really no clue as to why.

1. Ross has taken away Grier's ability to make moves other than to fill the roster with low cost free agents because Grier is gone.

2. They actually think they can win with the players they have by adding the $80-$100m next year in free agency that they will have along with draft picks.

I really can't see any other reason as to why. I have heard both thrown out by the media, so who really knows?
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Here are the top 11 GMS ranked as of August. Who can we poach (obviously not BB and not Loomis)?

www.sportingnews.com

Ranking the NFL's best general managers for the 2021 season from 1-32

Here are Sporting News' updated NFL general manager rankings for the 2021 season from 1-32, starting with Jason Licht down to Nick Caserio.
www.sportingnews.com

NFL general manager rankings 2021​

1. Jason Licht, Buccaneers (last year's ranking: 16)​

Licht reeled in the big fish, quarterback Tom Brady, who put the finishing touches on the slow play toward a Super Bowl. But no pun intended, the move shed light on the fact the Bucs had drafted core players well for a while (see wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and secondary) and took some nice flyers (see edge rusher) before Brady. Brady's influence also led to a few more key pickups. (Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown). Licht followed that up with a masterful job of keeping a championship roster intact for a real shot at a repeat.


2. Brett Veach, Chiefs (last year's ranking: 2)​

Veach and coach Andy Reid have a strong mind meld on what they want to do and excel at executing the plan. Everything trickles down from their draft steal of the NFL's best quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Veach gets the right kind of offensive players for Reid's superior system while also taking care of defense during a critical scheme transition. Neither is afraid to take calculated chances on players and that continues to pay off. The Chiefs have been smart at remixing their roster to keep their Super Bowl window with Mahomes open for a long time.

3. Brandon Beane, Bills (last year's ranking: 9)​

Beane is the reigning Sporting News NFL executive of the year based on peer voting, the first Bills GM to enjoy the honor since Bill Polian in 1992. Beane solved the franchise QB problem with Josh Allen and has maintained the offensive momentum with big key changes around him, highlighted by trading for go-to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He also has worked well with personnel-savvy coach Sean McDermott to help bring up the defense to a high complementary level.

4. Eric DeCosta, Ravens (last year's ranking: 3)​

DeCosta preceded Beane as SN's winner in big part for recognizing coach John Harbaugh could create a unique offense with dynamic Lamar Jackson at the helm. The Ravens have loaded up their line and backfield to complement Jackson's running and have stayed dedicated to improving his receiving options. The defense has been steady despite some necessary rebuilding, too. Baltimore continues to enjoy a smooth transition from Ozzie Newsome.

5. John Lynch, 49ers (last year's ranking: 1)​

Lynch's talented roster went through a season of major injury lumps following a fun run to the Super Bowl. He handled resetting the defensive front well with Nick Bosa and Javon Kinlaw in the draft. The move to get a still elite Trent Williams was a good start to raise the offensive upside, along with drafting Brandon Aiyuk to build on the young receiving promise with Deebo Samuel. This year, getting aggressive with a double Trey in the draft — quarterback Lance and running back Sermon — will be critical to a big rebound soon.

6. Andrew Berry, Browns (last year's ranking: 24)​

Berry has loaded up the Browns like they haven't been for a long time. He wasted no time in his return to Cleveland to get the necessary final pieces for a playoff berth. The 34-year-old Harvard grad was smart to complete an elite offensive line and diversify the weapons for Baker Mayfield. This year, Berry made his mark with an defensive overhaul, adding Jadeveon Clowney, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, John Johnson and Troy Hill as new starters.

7. Bill Belichick, Patriots (last year's ranking: 4)​

Belichick didn't have the best year in watching Brady walk and win the Super Bowl elsewhere. Meanwhile, going with Cam Newton as the replacement QB had limited immediate results. Belichick also hasn't had many draft hits of late, looking to change that with first-rounder Mac Jones as Newton's competition and the future of the position. Given what Belichick has done in two decades on the job, however — remixing complementary personnel for Brady toward six rings — he will be in the top 10 as long as he's doing his job. The core of his work in 2021 was landing top free-agent tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith for offense. Belichick will need big changes on defense to come to fruition soon.

8. Mickey Loomis, Saints (last year's ranking: 5)​

Loomis is another venerable GM with plenty of past results in his favor, a la Belichick. Since the Sean Payton and Drew Brees combination arrived in 2006, Loomis has done well to maintain skill and line pieces ideal for the offense, stamped by Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and the tackles. Now he's looking for youth to serve from guard and tight end. Loomis also is responsible for a defensive turnaround with Cameron Jordan as the forefront. As the post-Brees era begins, watch out for the reclamation of Jameis Winston being Loomis' latest coup.

9. Jon Robinson, Titans (last year's ranking: 6)​

Robinson has been outstanding with the offense, as the drafting of Derrick Henry put much in motion, including a worthy chance on Ryan Tannehill to solve quarterback. He has navigated through trades and free agency well, making Nashville a destination for veterans as diverse as Julio Jones and Bud Dupree. Robinson, still only 45, supports coach Mike Vrabel in his own version of the Patriot Way. He should win the Sporting News top NFL executive award at some point in his career.

10. Kevin Colbert, Steelers (last year's ranking: 8)​

The scouting report on Colbert has been strong since he took over as Steelers GM in 2000. He's been key in reloading the roster well and has been rewarded with two Super Bowl rings for it. Colbert is in a groove finding ideal playmakers and role players for the consistent 3-4 pressure defense. Offensively, he keeps working to adjust to the often changing identity around Ben Roethlisberger. Without Colbert, the Steelers wouldn't have their nice blend of star power and stabliity over the years under Mike Tomlin.

11. Chris Ballard, Colts (last year's ranking: 11)​

Ballard, 52, is another star personnel man who once had a close working relationship with Reid. Since he was hired from the Chiefs' front office in 2017, Ballard has made his mark with aggressive moves. He first worked to support Andrew Luck and has transitioned well into taking chances on QB replacements under Frank Reich with Carson Wentz following Philip Rivers as a good gamble. Ballard also has drafted well for defense and made a big recent trade in acquiring DeForest Buckner.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

ONole1 said:
Just curious why you think your take is anymore credible than his, where are your facts?

I don't know why they made no moves. I have a few theories, but really no clue as to why.

1. Ross has taken away Grier's ability to make moves other than to fill the roster with low cost free agents because Grier is gone.

2. They actually think they can win with the players they have by adding the $80-$100m next year in free agency that they will have along with draft picks.

I really can't see any other reason as to why. I have heard both thrown out by the media, so who really knows?
Click to expand...
I see your faux reality and substitute my own. But, attack away brother.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

I'd hope for somebody who has shown he can take over a lower-end roster and make chicken salad out of it...coach hirings included. There's probably very few of those out there, particularly that would be available, but that is the main trait I'd look for. I don't pretend to know GMs around the league whatsoever, just stating what I'd like a GM to have shown, PRIOR to giving him the keys and title.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

No , but Ross met with Watson and that meeting leaked......that was a the worst of all clown moves.

I'm not a believer in Tua as everyone knows, but this level of buffoonery is a pathetic joke.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Fin-Loco said:
The lack of moves makes me feel that Grier knows he's on the way out the door. Basically going with the why setup the team for the next guy by doing an X deal or DP deal. When grading him on his FA deals and his draft picks, I think he grades out to about a C-/D since he took over for T-Bum. I'm not going into Flores in this thread and would appreciate it if everyone reserves that for other threads. Knowing that we have $100 million in cap depending upon extensions, and that Ross is at best impatient and very old, who is the right GM to put in there? To me, we want to pry away a top-tier GM by just chucking an obscene amount of money at him. Ross isn't going to want anyone learning on the job and is going to be expecting some big moves that have us playing in January next year.

Who are your top 10 GMs that with a Brinks truck we can pry away?
Click to expand...
Just curious- what moves would you like to see him make? What players are out there, that would be serious upgrades at this point(I don't know, I don't follow that stuff)?
I could see adding a RB - we did add Duke Johnson- or cutting Preston Williams- but who would we replace him with?
At this time of the season, there tend not to be many major moves made(say that 3 times fast)- and at 1-7, it's not like Miami is making a big push for anything.
 
Good_Dylan

Good_Dylan

Phantom said:
Matbe next draft we can use a dart board, and let kids throw it at the draft chart, they could do no worse.
Click to expand...
My idea is to set up a live show with registered Miami fans from across the globe voting on who they would draft live on air...

Or the dart idea...either way would definitely be a upgrade
 
K

Kev7

Jimi said:
I think where San Franciscos pick ends up in the draft is going to be a major determining factor. It’s a whole lot easier to lure a quality GM with a top 5 pick than it is with the 16th pick. Particularly if the new GM wants to pick his own QB. If we end up with 16 or so, our options are going to be extremely limited (baring the new GM being a Tua or Watson fan)
Click to expand...
Don’t forget the Bills moved up twice from 19 I believe to draft Josh Allen. So it’s always possible to get your guy.
 
