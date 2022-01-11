Griers still working.

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
So it’s better to wait so the other teams snag ‘em up first?Reserve/futures contracts are basically camp bodies, but it is funny we're signing guys not knowing what coaching staff we'll even face.
Last thing I'd do is commit future cap to guys who might not fit the scheme. New contracts mean lots of guarantees.Hey Grier do your job resign gesicki and ogbah ,,,,,,,,
I don’t think the new cap money becomes available until the NFL season is completely over. So even if they want to resign one or both of them, they don’t have the money under the cap at this time to sign them.