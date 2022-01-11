 Griers still working. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Griers still working.

What a mess we were in with the infighting between the coach and general manager . That's a sad state of affairs. I guess team work was out of the question.
 
Steinbrenner.jpg

“We can't grieve forever! We gotta get back to business! Back to Business Wilhelm!”
 
He's doing his job.

Good or bad he's doing it.
 
Grier ain't out of the water yet , if the same thing happens with our new coach he's probly gone.
 
fastball83 said:
Hey Grier do your job resign gesicki and ogbah ,,,,,,,,

I don’t think the new cap money becomes available until the NFL season is completely over. So even if they want to resign one or both of them, they don’t have the money under the cap at this time to sign them.
 
1972forever said:
I don’t think the new cap money becomes available until the NFL season is completely over. So even if they want to resign one or both of them, they don’t have the money under the cap at this time to sign them.


I think that's right
 
