Griffin visiting Fins

Andyman
Canadian Fin Fan
Shaquem Griffin visiting the Dolphins - ProFootballTalk
Free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin is drawing interest from another team. Griffin is visiting the Dolphins today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 26-year-old Griffin has spent the last three years with the Seahawks, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Interesting. Fins want to ensure their special teams are sound with likely cuts of multiple guys that currently thrive in that role.