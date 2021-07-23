 Griffin visiting Fins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Griffin visiting Fins

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Shaquem Griffin visiting the Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin is drawing interest from another team. Griffin is visiting the Dolphins today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 26-year-old Griffin has spent the last three years with the Seahawks, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft...
Interesting. Fins want to ensure their special teams are sound with likely cuts of multiple guys that currently thrive in that role.
 
nick1

nick1

I am Groot
Intriguing player but probably doesn’t add much and won’t make the team
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Good luck to him.
Does anyone know what the specific roles are on special teams?
Blocker, gunner, etc?
 
dolphinheel

He definitely fits the Flo mold. Fast, physical, can play multiple positions. Somehow he has SIX INTS. An amazing statistic considering his physical challenges
 
