Gronkowski traded to Bucs

Wow. Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to nfl.com.

The Bucs are receiving Gronk and a 7th round pick in exchange for the Bucs 4th round pick.

www.nfl.com

Patriots to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to again play in the NFL, but he'll be doing so in Tampa. The New England Patriots are trading Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Good for Gronk. At least the Dolphins don’t have to worry about facing him twice a year. They aren’t scheduled to play the Bucs until 2021 and by then the Dolphins will hopefully be a much better team and Brady and Gronk will be older and a shell of the players they were just a few years ago.
 
tylerdolphin said:
Joke is on the Bucs, though. No NFL season this year so the Pats get a free 4th and Brady is completely washed by the time he finally suits up for Tampa in 2021.
Banking on that covid are you? Even if they don't play the Bucs still have a good thing. That's another year Gronk can get healthy.
 
DisturbedShifty said:
Banking on that covid are you? Even if they don't play the Bucs still have a good thing. That's another year Gronk can get healthy.
Wouldn't say banking on it because I definitely would like things to work out to where we have the season. I just don't think it looks likely.

Personally I think the Bucs are making a bigger gamble than people think. Brady looked like he fell off some last year even factoring the supporting cast. He's a year older even if we have a season this year. Add another year if we miss a season. Gronk looked like he was about 220lbs a few weeks ago. Plus his body was shot anyhow.

I don't think it's gonna work out for TB honestly.
 
tylerdolphin said:
Wouldn't say banking on it because I definitely would like things to work out to where we have the season. I just don't think it looks likely.

Personally I think the Bucs are making a bigger gamble than people think. Brady looked like he fell off some last year even factoring the supporting cast. He's a year old even if we have a season this year. Add another year if we miss a season. Gronk looked like he was about 220lbs a few weeks ago. Plus his body was shot anyhow.

I don't think it's gonna work out for TB honestly.
I agree about it not gonna work out. It's not Belichick's system.
 
