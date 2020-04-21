Gronkowski traded to Bucs

SwissPhins
Wow. Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers according to nfl.com.
The Bucs are receiving Gronk and a 7th round pick in exchange for the Bucs 4th round pick.
Patriots to trade Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers
Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to again play in the NFL, but he'll be doing so in Tampa. The New England Patriots are trading Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
