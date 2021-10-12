 Gruden fired | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Gruden fired

just reported now by Shefter

EDIT- resigned, forced out
 
Didn't see that one coming.

He's not a good head coach, but pairing him up with Mayock (worse at GM) was doomed.

Didn't he have like a 40 year contract?
 
He was fired because of his homophonic and racists emails. His career in the NFL is over for good and he won’t be working for any network either. Hopefully he saved a lot of that money he was paid over the years.
 
Guys you can talk about him and football but we are not discussing the other stuff here
 
fishfanmiami said:
Guys you can talk about him and football but we are not discussing the other stuff here
I understand you don’t want certain things discussed but it is rather difficult discussing his firing without also discussing the reason he was fired. It’s not like this happened because the Raiders were playing terrible this year. After this I won’t comment on his firing anymore but I think it would be impossible to discuss his firing without also discussing why he was fired.
 
