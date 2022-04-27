Guess Miami's Pick

Who will Miami take with their top selection, currently pick 102?



I know the chances of hitting are pretty small. It's tough enough in the first round. But just for fun and maybe bragging rights. Maybe one of us will get it right!



I'm going way out in left field on this one and calling Matt Henningsen of Wisconsin. Interesting player, who I think fits the Dolphins defensive philosophy. He can play DT or DE, high motor. Reminds me a little bit if Seiler.