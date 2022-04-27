 Guess Miami's Pick | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Guess Miami's Pick

SF Dolphin Fan

Who will Miami take with their top selection, currently pick 102?

I know the chances of hitting are pretty small. It's tough enough in the first round. But just for fun and maybe bragging rights. Maybe one of us will get it right!

I'm going way out in left field on this one and calling Matt Henningsen of Wisconsin. Interesting player, who I think fits the Dolphins defensive philosophy. He can play DT or DE, high motor. Reminds me a little bit if Seiler.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

I don't think our defensive philosophy is going to be the exact same. Despite being close, I've read that Flores and Boyer didn't necessarily put the same emphasis on the importance of each individual unit. There might be some small (or big, depending how different that emphasis was) differences compared to the last couple years.
 
I'm expecting a curveball so if one of the top TE's fall I could see that being the pick but really Edge,Center or RB would probably be value pick.....so hard to tell at 102
 
