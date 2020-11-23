Guys, it was my fault we lost yesterday.......

I've been wearing my dolphins T-sirt during the winning streak so that part was good but I've also kept the light off in the family room while I watch the game. Yesterday my wife turned the light on at halftime and I forgot to turn it back off so that's why we lost.



it had nothing to do with the O-line playing it's worst game of the year or with Tua playing bad or the D-line getting pushed around or the LB's that bring down the RB's. It also had nothing to do with our coaching staff not making any adjustments during the game.



Nope, none of that mattered yesterday. If I had turned the light off we'd have won so I'll take the blame for it and promise to do better next week.