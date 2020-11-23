Guys, it was my fault we lost yesterday.......

Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
37,380
Reaction score
50,672
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I've been wearing my dolphins T-sirt during the winning streak so that part was good but I've also kept the light off in the family room while I watch the game. Yesterday my wife turned the light on at halftime and I forgot to turn it back off so that's why we lost.

it had nothing to do with the O-line playing it's worst game of the year or with Tua playing bad or the D-line getting pushed around or the LB's that bring down the RB's. It also had nothing to do with our coaching staff not making any adjustments during the game.

Nope, none of that mattered yesterday. If I had turned the light off we'd have won so I'll take the blame for it and promise to do better next week.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,995
Reaction score
7,641
Location
West Palm Beach
Was my fault as well, I lost my Dolphins scrub cap after work yesterday morning, think I dropped it in the parking lot. Now it’s gone forever.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,301
Reaction score
13,087
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
Danny said:
I've been wearing my dolphins T-sirt during the winning streak so that part was good but I've also kept the light off in the family room while I watch the game. Yesterday my wife turned the light on at halftime and I forgot to turn it back off so that's why we lost.

it had nothing to do with the O-line playing it's worst game of the year or with Tua playing bad or the D-line getting pushed around or the LB's that bring down the RB's. It also had nothing to do with our coaching staff not making any adjustments during the game.

Nope, none of that mattered yesterday. If I had turned the light off we'd have won so I'll take the blame for it and promise to do better next week.
Click to expand...
I think we can forgive you.

Your penance, however, is a sleepover at @circumstances place. And yes, the lights will be off.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Go Fins
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
40,692
Reaction score
76,795
Danny said:
I've been wearing my dolphins T-sirt during the winning streak so that part was good but I've also kept the light off in the family room while I watch the game. Yesterday my wife turned the light on at halftime and I forgot to turn it back off so that's why we lost.

it had nothing to do with the O-line playing it's worst game of the year or with Tua playing bad or the D-line getting pushed around or the LB's that bring down the RB's. It also had nothing to do with our coaching staff not making any adjustments during the game.

Nope, none of that mattered yesterday. If I had turned the light off we'd have won so I'll take the blame for it and promise to do better next week.
Click to expand...

I have a T shirt honoring the undefeated team I started wearing when Tua came in and wore it the 3 prior games he was undefeated

Fun while it lasted

:rbt: :rbt: :rbt: :rbt:
 
Butterfrog 2.0

Butterfrog 2.0

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,379
Reaction score
1,577
I thought it was clearly all my fault but now I see that it was a joint effort in the loss. I got a new Dolphins shirt just days before the 49ers game and wore it every Sunday until yesterday. Danny is correct, we cannot blame the front 7 for laying an egg, the OL for not blocking, the Gailey for his playcalling etc. It was a selfish mistake on my part and I promise to never let the team down like this again.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,257
Reaction score
921
This for sure will be brought up in the film review this week.

Flores, "Danny leaving the light on cost us the game. It was a halftime adjustment we couldn't overcome"
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
3,442
Reaction score
4,910
Why you piece of rotting human garbage! How could you betray us like this!??
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Second String
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
1,660
Reaction score
983
And here I thought it was all my fault for not taking my drugs tell after the game. I wanted to in joy the game and not be foggy. Glade to know it’s not all on me thanks Danny. With a name like that you have to be good guy that and Ozzy but I go by Dan or Daniel I all wise disliked being called Danny for so reason.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom