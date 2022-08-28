 Guys that i think are 100% gone. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Guys that i think are 100% gone.

Feverdream

Feverdream

These are the guys who I'm relatively sure who will not only be cut, but who I dont see on the Practice Squad either.

1) Calvin Munson
2) Preston Williams
3) Adam Pankey
4) Brennan Scarlett
5) Mo Sanu

All older (except Preston, who just needs a new start somewhere) vets who really won't ever be good enough to win a job.
Most of these guys are pretty close to the end of the line... like Albert Wilson was.
 
1

1972forever

I saw a recent 53 man projection in the Miami Herald that had Pankey listed as one of the final 53. I have no idea if he will be or not because I just haven’t heard much about him during the preseason.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

You might be right, but he's already 28 and has never really stuck anywhere. When we used him as a third string Center, I wrote him off.
Teams will do that sometimes, ask a player with no real prospects to play a position where he won't succeed...
Jesse Davis was and is better, but we did the same thing with him-- bounced him all over the place as a willing victim.
I think we'll be more willing to bring in a 22/23 year old player for the PS, since we'd never actually want to play Pankey amywhere.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Can't disagree with that list, especially PW as he's my Stone Cold lock to not make the roster.

Sanu might come as a surprise to some.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Sanu just turned 33 years old... honestly, I was surprised we signed him at all-- unless we liked him as a future offensive assistant type coach.
He had a decent run, but at this point... he's a 6th receiver on a two win team.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
How solid do you think Mostert's spot is on the roster? There's going to be some tough calls there for once.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

I've seen stuff like that, and honestly... I dont get it.
If we ever needed a guy like this, I think we'd go to the waiver wire-- like we just did for Trey Flowers. I rather go get a aging player over a never was player.
Pankey came a long way for a guy who wasn't even invited to the Combine.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Panky is the ONLY guy that can play all 5 spots on the OL.

He's not going anywhere.
 
A

Andyman

Yeah, was going to post the same thing. The caveat for me would be a claim they might make on someone else’s cut but I think Pankey makes the initial 53.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

What does thay mean? You think they might cut Mostert?
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

He's a lock, I think...
We'll limit his snaps unless Edmonds gets hurt, but he's almost as fast as Hill. Cheap too.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

I know..what a weird comment by the poster!

The guy shows he's healthy and rips off a huge 26+ yard run last night like it wasn't nothing!
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Several people think Pankey may make it, I see.

Well... if I'm wrong, I'll be here all week (try the veal).

LOL.
 
