Guys that i think are 100% gone.

Feverdream
These are the guys who I'm relatively sure who will not only be cut, but who I dont see on the Practice Squad either.
1) Calvin Munson
2) Preston Williams
3) Adam Pankey
4) Brennan Scarlett
5) Mo Sanu
All older (except Preston, who just needs a new start somewhere) vets who really won't ever be good enough to win a job.
Most of these guys are pretty close to the end of the line... like Albert Wilson was.
